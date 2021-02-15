Radar System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025
Radar System Market Trend to 2026 Profiling BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Radar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025″, the global radar system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.
RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) systems include electromagnetic devices that identify the location and distance of objects by using radio waves. They determine the spread, angle, and speed of the object placed within the system range. Two of the most common types of RADAR systems include continuous wave RADAR and pulse-based RADAR. These systems are used for speed, area, and distance tracking, object identification, collision avoidance, weather monitoring, air traffic control, speed enforcement, etc.
Market Trends
The expanding aviation, space, and defense sectors are currently driving the market for RADAR system. Furthermore, these systems are also adopted for monitoring atmospheric conditions to provide enhanced aviation safety, agricultural alerts, and flood warnings. The rising territorial and cross-border disputes have increased the deployment of RADAR systems in ocean and space surveillance, remote sensing, and missile guidance equipment. Additionally, unmanned vehicles widely incorporate cost-effective and miniaturized radars with digital signal processing capabilities that extract information from high noise inputs. Moreover, the deployment of the radar in automobiles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is further expected to drive the market growth.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-system-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Radar System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., SAAB AB and Thales Group.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-system-market
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Component, Range, Application and Region.
Breakup by Type:
Pulse Radar
Continuous Wave (CW) Radar
Breakup by Component:
Antenna
Transmitter
Receiver
Others
Breakup by Range:
Short Range Radars
Medium Range Radars
Long Range Radars
Breakup by Application:
Air Traffic Control
Remote Sensing
Ground Traffic Control
Space Navigation and Control
Others
Breakup by Frequency Band:
X-Band
S-Band
C-Band
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal