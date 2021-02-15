Radar System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Radar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025″, the global radar system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.

RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) systems include electromagnetic devices that identify the location and distance of objects by using radio waves. They determine the spread, angle, and speed of the object placed within the system range. Two of the most common types of RADAR systems include continuous wave RADAR and pulse-based RADAR. These systems are used for speed, area, and distance tracking, object identification, collision avoidance, weather monitoring, air traffic control, speed enforcement, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding aviation, space, and defense sectors are currently driving the market for RADAR system. Furthermore, these systems are also adopted for monitoring atmospheric conditions to provide enhanced aviation safety, agricultural alerts, and flood warnings. The rising territorial and cross-border disputes have increased the deployment of RADAR systems in ocean and space surveillance, remote sensing, and missile guidance equipment. Additionally, unmanned vehicles widely incorporate cost-effective and miniaturized radars with digital signal processing capabilities that extract information from high noise inputs. Moreover, the deployment of the radar in automobiles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is further expected to drive the market growth.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-system-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Radar System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., SAAB AB and Thales Group.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-system-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Component, Range, Application and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Pulse Radar

Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

Breakup by Component:

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Others

Breakup by Range:

Short Range Radars

Medium Range Radars

Long Range Radars

Breakup by Application:

Air Traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Space Navigation and Control

Others

Breakup by Frequency Band:

X-Band

S-Band

C-Band

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal