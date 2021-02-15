“Pulse Oximeters Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The Pulse Oximeters market was valued at US$ 1,892.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,693.92 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020–2027.

Companies Mentioned:

Nonin

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

Smiths Medical

Hill Rom Holding Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Masimo

Beurer GmbH

Maxtec

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on end user, the global pulse oximeters market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and others is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A pulse oximeter is a small, lightweight device to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. Fingertip pulse oximeters are non-invasive, easy to use and compact in size, which makes them a preferred option for infants and neonates. It attaches to fingertip, and sends two wavelengths of light to measure the pulse rate and oxygen level. Once the assessment is completed, the screen displays the percent of oxygen and current pulse rate. People with heart or breathing problems are dependent on finger pulse oximeters that help them manage these conditions. For example, patients with asthma can use oximeters to assess the severity of attacks. As per the CDC, in the US around 19.2 million adults have asthma. Accurate pulse rate and SpO2 readings are particularly important for patients who are experiencing frequent drops in oxygen levels.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Drives Market Growth

The growing prevalence of the respiratory diseases is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen with increasing age of individuals. A large percentage of population suffers from various types of respiratory diseases globally. Smoking, genetic factors, and infections are among the common factors causing respiratory diseases. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are among the medical conditions exerting significant burden on public healthcare system in various countries. As per the American Lung Association, COPD is the third leading cause of death in the US, wherein more than 16.4 million people are diagnosed with the condition. In addition, as per the US Department of Health and Human Services, ~25 million people in the US had asthma in 2019, which is one of the world’s most common respiratory diseases. The patients suffering from these respiratory disorders commonly experience difficulty in breathing and oxygen shortage. A pulse oximeter provides a non-invasive and safe method for the measurement of oxygen saturation.

The report Pulse Oximeters Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented type, application and region, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pulse Oximeters market.

