Propylene Oxide Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the new research report by IMARC Group, the global propylene oxide market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Propylene oxide (C3H6O), also called epoxypropane, is a synthetic cyclic ether generally manufactured by the indirect oxidation of propylene or the dehydrochlorination of propylene chlorohydrin. It is a clear, volatile, flammable liquid which is non-corrosive to metals, and soluble in water and alcohol. As a result, it is primarily used in the automotive, electronics, textile and furnishing, and as a raw material in manufacturing various chemicals.

Market Trends

The market growth of propylene oxide is primarily driven by their growing applications in various end-use industries. The polyether polyols and propylene glycol ethers derived from propylene oxide, are often used in the textile, automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors. It is also used as a fumigant to contain bacterial contamination and insect infestations in soil and packaged food products. In line with this, small quantities of propylene oxide help in sterilizing medical equipment. Additionally, it is also employed as a transitional fluid for tissue processing in transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Apart from this, improving living standards, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, and the growing health consumer consciousness are propelling the demand for packaged food products, which is driving the market for propylene oxide.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Production Process:

Chlorohydrin Process (CHPO)

Styrene Monomer Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

TBA Co-Product Process

Cumene-based Process

Breakup by Application:

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycols

Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE)

Polyalkylene Glycols

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Textile and Furnishing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., Air Liquide S.A., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Ineos Chemicals Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Repsol S.A., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco), SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Tokuyama Corporation.

