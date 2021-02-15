Printed Batteries Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

​According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Printed Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global printed batteries market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Printed batteries are one of the critical parts of printed electronics. Various functional materials are formulated into inks and deployed to the flexible substrates using mass printing technologies to produce printed batteries. Some of the commonly used anode and cathode materials that are utilized in printed batteries include lithium titanate (LTO) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP). Printed batteries can be easily integrated into thin and flexible electronic products. As a result, they are widely used in wearable electronic devices, skin patches, RFID tags, smart cards, rollable and foldable displays, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing penetration of small battery-operated consumer electronics has propelled the need for flexible and portable energy sources. Furthermore, the growing deployment of printed batteries for numerous industrial applications, such as wireless sensors, smart labels, temperature tags, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns towards several negative impacts of conventional batteries are also augmenting the demand for printed batteries. Additionally, the introduction of 3D printing technology that enables the desired fabrication and designing of the batteries is further expected to catalyze the market growth across the globe.

Global Printed Batteries Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Blue Spark Technologies Inc., BrightVolt Inc., Cymbet Corporation, Enfucell Oy, FLEXEL LLC, Imprint Energy Inc., NEC Corporation, Planar Energy Devices Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and Xymox Technologies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Voltage Range, Application and Region.

Breakup by Voltage Range:

Below 1.5 V

Between 1.5 V to 3 V

Above 3V

Breakup by Product Type:

Rechargeable

Non- Rechargeable

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Energy Harvesting

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Wearable Technology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

