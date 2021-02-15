Pool Float Market Analysis, Share by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Global Pool Float Market: Overview

The growth of the global pool float market is estimated to be driven by its growing popularity amongst the young adults and children alike. A rise in the involvement of people, especially children, in outdoor activities is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent reasons for the expansion of the global pool float market in the years to come. The market is marked with the presence of several manufacturers of pool float who have been competing hard with each other so as to increase their revenue and market share. Market participants compete with each other in terms of several factors, such as safety measures, product pricing, type of activities, and service portfolio.

This research report has included analysis of various factors that play an important role in the growth of the global pool float market. It comprises drivers, restraints, and trends that are capable of metamorphosing the market in either a negative or a positive way. The study also offers the scope of various applications and segments that could potentially leave an impact on the said market in the times to come. The detailed information presented in the study is based on historic milestones and current trends. This report also makes an offering of production volume pertaining to the global market and also each product / service type in the market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Material, sales channel, user type, application, occupancy, and region are important factors in the market that has been considered for the classification of the global pool float market.

Global Pool Float Market: Notable Developments

The global pool float market is considered a fragmented one with the presence of numerous companies. With the growing competition amongst businesses, there is increased emphasis on research and development activities to come up with innovative items to boost sales and market share. The companies are formulating various strategies, such as offering valuable ad economic pool float products that would cater to the need of a wider base of customers.

Some of the major players in the global pool float market are

Intex Recreation Corporation

Happy Inflatable Co., Ltd

Kangaroo Manufacturing

Frontgate

Poolmaster, Inc.

Big Mouth Inc.

Global Pool Float Market: Key Trends

The global pool float market is foreseen to witness the prevalence of the below-mentioned market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and developments.

Market to Observe Growth in the Growing Popularity of Outdoor Activities

A rise in the recreational activities is expected to act as a major growth factor for the global pool float market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. More people in the Asia Pacific region are enjoying pool side vacations, which is likely to generate increased demand for pool floats in the forthcoming years. Growing popularity of amusement parks, water parks, water sports, and flourishing business of tourism industry are likely to create increased demand for pool floats in the years to come. In addition to that, pool floats come with various benefits, which is likely to work in favor of the market in the near future. They are easy to store and transport in deflated condition, thereby they are one of the easily transported items during vacation.

Global Pool Float Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is one of the leading regions in the global pool float market and is likely to remain so throughout the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. Presence of several theme-based parks, such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Seaworld Parks, are likely to propel growth of the global pool float market over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

