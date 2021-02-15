Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market 2021 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2028

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market report are Amcor Plc, Graham Packaging Company, RESILUX NV, Gerresheimer AG, GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o.o., Cospack America Corp, BERICAP, Berry Global Inc., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd, Alpha Packaging, Alpack, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RESILUX NV, ExoPackaging, WestRock Company, Silgan Plastics, GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o. o, Retal Industries LTD., ALPLA and Esterform Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market will reach at an estimated value of USD 99.44 million and grow at a rate of 5.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand from end-use industries is an essential factor driving the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market. .

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is defined as a type of polyester, that can be shaped into plastic boxes and plastic jugs for packaging of refreshments and food, personal care items, and numerous other consumer products. Polyethylene terephthalate (PTE) a type of plastic resin or polyester, that is made up of a combination of two monomers such as terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono-ethylene glycol (MEG). The global plastics industry is witnessing a constant shift of production, from conventional to advanced techniques. The packaging industry is highly application driven, Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods use PET packaging in many ways. Moreover, Food and beverages are the dominant industry due to increasing demand for packaged food items from all across the globe. The demand from the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global PET packaging market to a greater extent, after food and beverages.

Rising foreign direct investment and rapid industrialization in developing economies is the major factor escalating the market growth, also increasing demand for packaged food items from all across the globe, increasing shift in consumer preferences towards recyclable and eco-friendly materials, rising demand from industries such as beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others, growing demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging, increasing the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging as a replacement for metal, and glass containers and increasing demand of PET packaging from personal care and cosmetics are the major factors among others propelling the growth of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market.

Moreover, rising demand for recycled PET and increasing modernization and technological advancements in the packaging industry will further create new opportunities for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market in the in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market” and its commercial landscape

By Pack Type (Bottle & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Trays, Lids/ Caps & Closures),

Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), Filling Technology (Hot Fill, Cold Fill, Aseptic Fill, Others),

Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging),

End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Others)

The countries covered in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging market due to several factors including growing population, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income among others and increasing presence of several emerging economies coupled with growing food, beverage, and pharmaceutical end-use industries in the region.

