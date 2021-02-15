Point of Care Testing Market Growth Opportunities, Future Technology, Size, Top Players Challenges and POCT Industry Forecast to 2025

Global Point Of Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to this study, over the next five years the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market will register a 9.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 30230 million by 2025, from $ 20830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche, Nova Biomedical, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Johnson & Johnson, BioMerieux, Ascensia, ARKRAY, Bio-Rad Laboratories, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abaxis (Zoetis), Trividia Health, OraSure Technologies, Accriva, Chembio Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Quidel, Phamatech, Alfa Wassermann, ELITech Group, Response Biomedical, Trinity Biotech, Princeton BioMeditech

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3;

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4;

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Key competitive facts:

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Benefits

Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical players initiatives, and government initiatives in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

