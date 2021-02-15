Patient Monitoring Market Share, Size 2021 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies,, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2027

Patient Monitoring Equipment market is valued at USD 19053.49 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 28460.75 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Patient Monitoring Equipment–

Patient monitoring equipment includes devices that are intended to measure and observe changes in vital signs, or the neurological and cardiac functions of a patient. Patient monitoring equipments are also used for diagnosing patients with certain health complications, providing alerts and tracking treatments. The most notable patient monitoring equipments include multi-parameter monitoring and pulse oximetry devices. These equipments are essential to surgeries for monitoring vital parameters of the heart, blood and lungs.

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market report is segmented on the basis of product, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon product, global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices. Based upon end users global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home settings and ambulatory surgical centers (ASC).

The regions covered in this Patient Monitoring Equipment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Patient Monitoring Equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global patient monitoring equipment market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, CONTEC MEDICAL, Dragerwerk, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Medtronic, Inc., Mindray Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, St. Jude Medical and others.

Market Dynamics –

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease-of-use and portability of devices to encourage adoption of point-of-care monitoring devices are some factors responsible for the growth of patient monitoring equipment market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases cause increasing number of deaths worldwide; Diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths in 2015 up from 1.0 million deaths in 2000. So above mention stats itself states that the demand for patient monitoring devices increases globally due to several chronic diseases. However, high cost associated with the technology restrains the growth of the market. Additionally, stringent government regulation is also hindering the growth of the global patient monitoring equipment market.

The global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is dominating the market due to increasing adoption of technology, and surging geriatric population in this region. Moreover, European market is also growing and second largest market for Patient monitoring devices. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Patient monitoring devices during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

Market Segmentation –

By Product:

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Cholesterol Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors Blood Pressure

Neuromonitoring Devices Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices Magneto encephalograph (MEG) Devices Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP) Trans cranial Doppler’s (TCD) Cerebral Oximeters

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR) Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices Event Monitors

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Ultrasound Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM) Fetal Doppler Others

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Capnographs Anesthesia Monitors Spirometers Pulse Oximeters Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Monitoring Devices High Acuity Mid Acuity Low Acuity

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End-Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



