Passenger Information System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the new research report by IMARC Group, the global passenger information system market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A passenger information system (PIS) is a communication platform between a transit agency and passengers. It is also known as a customer information system and provides real-time information to users about public transport via voice, visual or other media. PIS helps in obtaining data about schedules, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. In line with this, it allows passengers to get relevant information regarding the status of various transportation mediums and facilitating them to plan their journeys better.

Market Trends

The growing demand by passengers to receive reliable and accurate real-time transit information is propelling the growth of the passenger information system market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems along with the growing advancements in the telecommunication industry to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also inducing the demand for the passenger information system. Additionally, the several technological advancements, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics, in the transportation sector are also driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Breakup by Component:

Hardware and Software

Services

Breakup by System Type:

Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance Systems

Content Management System

Others

Breakup by Location:

On Board

In Station

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.

