Oxygen Gas Sensors Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Corporation, Eaton Corporation

Global Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Oxygen Gas Sensors Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Oxygen Gas Sensors.

The oxygen gas sensors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Oxygen Gas Sensors Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Figaro Engineering Inc., Advanced Micro Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, City Technology Limited, General Electric Company, Hamilton Company, Sensore Electronic GmbH, Aeroqual Limited, AlphaSense Inc., Control Instruments Corporation, Fujikura Limited, Membrapor AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Francisco Albero SAU, Maxtec LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – Eaton introduced new technologies for China’s growing electric vehicle market. More than 60% of the world’s EVs are sold in China, and sales in the region are expected to increase, as automakers strive to reduce emissions to meet China’s Ministry of Industry and Information.

– April 2018 – Bosch revealed its plans to build a smart plant for electronic components. The company invested EUR 100 million in a new manufacturing plant, in central Mexico , and is focusing on strengthening its local presence in North America.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to Occupy a Significant Market Demand



– Ever since its commercial availability, the automotive industry accounted for the major share of the demand for oxygen gas sensors. Oxygen gas sensors are majorly employed in automobile exhausts, to accurately measure the amount of oxygen entering the car cylinders. This instrument is used for managing the released emission of petrol, diesel, and gas engine.

– The general strategy of automobile engineers for meeting standards was to add devices to the car, to identify, and often, reburn or chemically transform unwanted exhaust and emission gases.

– Automobiles consist of one or more oxygen sensors, and convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants, by catalyzing a redox reaction, and are hence, supported by various government policies.

– Moreover, the industry is governed by strict policies and regulations employed by, both national and international authorities, making it mandatory to utilize these systems. The industry is dependent on oxygen sensors to meet the emission standards set by governments and concerned authorities.

– For instance, to comply with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s stricter regulation of exhaust emissions, most gasoline-powered vehicles are equipped with catalytic converters.

Asia-Pacific to Mark the Fastest Growth Rate



– The automotive sector is expected to be the major driver for the incorporation of oxygen sensors in the region, due to the increasing automobile production. The automobile production is expected to grow at 8% YoY growth, according to OICA, due to rising disposable incomes in countries, like India.

– The region’s industrial manufacturing is also set to increase, due to developing economies and government initiatives, like make in China and make in India. The growth of the industrial sector is expected to boost the oxygen sensors market, due to its wide applications in the industrial sector.

– The chemical and petrochemical sectors have many applications of oxygen sensors. The region is home to one of the biggest explorations in the world. For instance, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. included four new underground oil reserves, in 2019.

– Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Corporation chose Topsoe’s Catox catalyst for cost-efficient control of volatile organic compounds (VOC), at their rubber plant in Zibo, China. The facility has two lines, with a total capacity of 240,000?Nm3/h, which makes it the largest current styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emissions control project, in Asia.

Highlights of the Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Oxygen Gas Sensors Market

– Changing the Oxygen Gas Sensors market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Oxygen Gas Sensors market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Oxygen Gas Sensors Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Oxygen Gas Sensors Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Oxygen Gas Sensors industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

