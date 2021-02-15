Organic Fertilizer Market Size 2021: Global Industry Deep Analysis by Top Countries Data, Sheres, Definition, Industry Trends, News and significant Growth with by Forecast 2027

Organic Fertilizer Market report is segmented on the basis of application, form, source and regional & country level. Based upon application, organic fertilizer market is classified as cereals & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits &vegetables. Based upon form, organic fertilizer market is classified into dry and liquid. Based upon source, organic fertilizer market is classified into plant based and animal based.

Organic Fertilizer Market is valued at USD 6734.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15503.2 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 12.65% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Organic Fertilizer-

An organic fertilizer is a plant fertilizer that is consequent from organic sources. Organic fertilizers vary from organic compost to manure, however they have to be derived from all-organic sources. The use of these nonconventional fertilizers may result in an increased relative economic benefit with respect to the use of conventional fertilizers, in terms of saving fertilizer cost, enhancing nutrient efficiency, or increasing crop yield. Organic farming has potential to provide advantages in terms of environmental protection, conservation of non-renewable resources, improved food quality, reduction in output of extra product and reorientation of agriculture towards the change in market demand. In addition to releasing nutrients, as organic fertilizers break down, they improve the structure of the soil and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients. Organic residues have the advantage over standard NPK fertilizers of adding other nutrients such as Ca, Mg, and micronutrients. They also assist in maintaining soil organic matter. The growth will be driven by increased production of biofuels, food and nutrition security, environmental concerns and organic production.

The regions covered in this Global Organic Fertilizer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of organic fertilizer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Organic Fertilizer Market Key Players–

Global Organic Fertilizer market Report covers prominent players are like Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Coromandel International Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, KrishakBharati Cooperative Limited, Midwestern Bioag, Talpollina SPA, Ilsa S.P.A, Perfect Blend, LLC, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Biostar Systems, LLC., Agrocare Canada, Inc., Nature Safe and Others.

Rapidly Increasing Organic Farming Activities and Growing Awareness About its Benefits are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Organic Fertilizer Market.

Increased organic farming practices and growing awareness about the benefits of using organic fertilizers are the major factors driving the market growth. These are usually made from plant or animal waste or powdered minerals and renewable, biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Their major advantages include: balances the soil ecosystem; boosts plant health naturally; they’re all-natural; the process of decomposition requires no chemical intervention; they don’t upset the balance in the soil because they don’t leave behind any artificial compounds and delivers nutrients in a slow, but sustainable rate and prevents over-fertilization. All these advantages are expected to foster the demand for organic fertilizer. In addition, increasing R&D investments in this field and rising consumer inclination towards healthy food are also supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for sustainable methods of agriculture globally propel the market growth. However, high cost of the product may hamper the market growth. Moreover, research and development in this field can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Global Organic Fertilizer Market

Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global organic fertilizers owing to the fact, that the fertilizers for fruits, vegetables, and tea are accounting for about 40% of total fertilizer use in China at the present time, the efforts of China’s government will lead to a total replacement of chemical fertilizers by 20% until 2020. After the demonstration period in 2020, China wants to expand the replacement of chemical fertilizers to the whole country. This would leave to a massive decreasing usage of chemical fertilizers in China. After all, China used 60.32 million tonnes of fertilizers in 2015. China is producing an annual amount of 16 million tonnes of organic fertilizer, only 5 % are effective nutrient. In addition, increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding the benefits of organic food are also supplementing the market growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Organic Fertilizer Market Segmentation: –

By Application: Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & vegetables

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Source: Plant Based, Animal Based

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



