Nutritional Bar Market Size, Growth, Companies Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Nutritional Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global nutritional bar market grew at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Nutritional bars are convenient food products that assist in boosting energy, managing weight, improving muscle mass and enhancing digestive health. They are rich in calories, fat, proteins, sugar, vitamins and minerals, which varies depending on the ingredients utilized in production. Consequently, they are widely consumed by athletes and individuals who are focusing on weight control to curb their appetite.
The hectic lifestyles of individuals have escalated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products across the globe. This represents one of the key factors impelling the global nutritional bar market growth. Moreover, the growing working population, coupled with the increasing participation of individuals in physical activities, is positively influencing the demand for nutritional bars. Other than this, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as chocolate brownie and roasted jalapeno, along with organic and gluten-free products, are expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years. Rising consumer expenditure capacities and the growing number of domestic and international market players are also driving the market for nutritional bars further.
Nutritional Bar Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the nutritional bar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott
- Quaker Oats Company
- The Simply Good Foods Company
- The Nature’s Bounty Co.
- Clif Bar & CompanyGeneral Mills Inc.
- Halo Foods
- Kellogg Co.
- Mars Incorporated
- Natural Balance Foods
- The WhiteWave Foods Company
The report has segmented the global nutritional bar market on the basis of region, product type, category, end-user,
Breakup by Product Type:
- Protein Bars
- Snack Bars
- Energy Bars
- Meal Replacement Bars
- Others
Breakup by Category:
- Animal Derived
- Plant-Based
Breakup by End-User:
- Adults
- Children
Breakup by Flavour:
- Chocolate
- Fruit and Nut
- Caramel
- Peanut Butter
- Vanilla
- Coconut
- Cookies and Cream
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Online
- Other
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
