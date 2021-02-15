Nutritional Bar Market Size, Growth, Companies Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Nutritional Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global nutritional bar market grew at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Nutritional bars are convenient food products that assist in boosting energy, managing weight, improving muscle mass and enhancing digestive health. They are rich in calories, fat, proteins, sugar, vitamins and minerals, which varies depending on the ingredients utilized in production. Consequently, they are widely consumed by athletes and individuals who are focusing on weight control to curb their appetite.

The hectic lifestyles of individuals have escalated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products across the globe. This represents one of the key factors impelling the global nutritional bar market growth. Moreover, the growing working population, coupled with the increasing participation of individuals in physical activities, is positively influencing the demand for nutritional bars. Other than this, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as chocolate brownie and roasted jalapeno, along with organic and gluten-free products, are expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years. Rising consumer expenditure capacities and the growing number of domestic and international market players are also driving the market for nutritional bars further.

Nutritional Bar Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the nutritional bar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott

Quaker Oats Company

The Simply Good Foods Company

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Clif Bar & CompanyGeneral Mills Inc.

Halo Foods

Kellogg Co.

Mars Incorporated

Natural Balance Foods

The WhiteWave Foods Company

The report has segmented the global nutritional bar market on the basis of region, product type, category, end-user,

Breakup by Product Type:

Protein Bars

Snack Bars

Energy Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Others

Breakup by Category:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Breakup by End-User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Flavour:

Chocolate

Fruit and Nut

Caramel

Peanut Butter

Vanilla

Coconut

Cookies and Cream

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

