Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market – Industry Report, 2027

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Overview

Non-halogenated flame retardants are additives used in polymers to increase fire resistance in case of ignition and slow down the spread of fire. Non-halogenated flame retardants do not make a polymer non-combustible; they help resist fire and generate less heat.

Demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to rise significantly across the globe due to the increase in use of polymers in various industries such as electronics, building & construction, transportation, and textiles

Fire safety and environmental regulations for non-halogenated flame retardants are major regulations prevalent in the industry. These significantly impact the global non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers.

In terms of value, the non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers stood at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach ~US$ 4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027

Key Growth Drivers of Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

Stringent rules are being implemented regarding production and import of products containing halogenated flame retardants, owing to the rise in environmental awareness in developed regions such as Europe and North America. These rules are expected to directly impact emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India, which export large numbers of end-use products containing flame retardant polymers to Europe and the U.S. Hence, the non-halogenated flame retardants market is anticipated to expand in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding fire safety is anticipated to boost the demand for non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers. Governments across the world are taking steps to prevent fire accidents. This is estimated to drive the global non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymer.

The non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers in building & construction applications is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during 2019 to 2027

during to Increase in usage of non-halogenated flame retardant polymers in construction activities due to safety concerns is also estimated to propel the global non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymer. Non-halogenated flame retardants incorporated with plastics are primarily used as building materials. These comply with fire safety regulations.

Key Challenges for Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

Non-halogenated flame retardants offer various benefits over halogenated flame retardants. Thus, non-halogenated flame retardants are significant substitutes for halogenated flame retardants. Non-halogenated flame retardants also possess some operational disadvantages vis-à-vis halogen based flame retardants. This is anticipated to adversely affect the market.

Red phosphorus, a phosphorus based flame retardant, is one of the widely used non-halogenated flame retardants. Its mechanical and electrical properties are comparable to that of halogenated flame retardants. They also carry a drawback of color impartment to polymers. Therefore, red phosphorus is just used in applications that require red or dark colors.

Lucrative Opportunities in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

In order to overcome the drawbacks of negative effects on polymer additives, non-halogenated flame retardants can be added with nanoclays that help reduce the negative impact on the performance of polymer additives. Nanoclays enable to improve the mechanical properties of non-halogenated flame retardants in polymers.

Traditionally, majority of electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers have been using brominated and chlorinated flame retardants due to their high efficiency. Halogenated flame retardants also have drawbacks, as their toxicity level is high. They adversely affect the environment. Stringent rules regarding production and import of products containing halogenated flame retardants are being implemented, owing to the rise in environmental awareness in developed regions such as Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

Demand for halogenated flame retardants (brominated and chlorinated) is high in Asia Pacific. They are used in various industries such as building & construction, electrical, transportation, and textiles. The region also has fewer regulations for halogenated flame retardants compared to Europe and North America. Manufacturers of end-use products and polymers in Europe and North America are expected to gradually shift from halogenated to non-halogenated flame retardants.

After China, Japan and India are prominent consumers of non-halogenated flame retardants for polymers in Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for non-halogenated flame retardants in building & construction applications is boosting the market in Japan and India.

North America to Dominate Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

North America is a major region of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers. Aluminum hydroxide accounts for key share of the non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers in the region.

According to the EPA regulations, few companies in the region have phased out the production of certain highly toxic bromine-based non-halogenated flame retardants

Leading Players in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market for Polymers

The top four players operating in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market for polymers accounted for more than 50% share in terms of volume in 2018. The leading players are primarily engaged in production of mineral-based non-halogenated flame retardants such as aluminum hydroxide and magnesium hydroxide. Other players in the market include Chemtura Corporation Clariant International Ltd. Italmatch, BASF SE.

