Next-Generation Transistors Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Key Players –Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V.

The Global Next-Generation Transistors Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Next-Generation Transistors market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The next-generation transistors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Next-Generation Transistors Market: Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– May 2019 – Samsung announced plans to begin production of one of two 3-nm GAA processes that it plans to offer by the second half of 2020, with mass production expected in 2021. The company plans to begin production of the next 3-nm GAA process in 2021, with mass production expected in 2022. Samsung started to volume production on its 7-nm FinFET process, the first to make use of next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements to Drive the Demand for Increasing Device Densities

– Manufacturers have to find suitable replacements for existing products to accommodate the consumer needs. Moore’s law has been in place for decades reducing the size of the wafer, while increasing the device density, this has been the way to cater to growing need for faster processing.

– The Tri-Gate transistor design released by Intel Corporation has laid the foundation for the development of better 3D-structured transistors that are capable of enhanced performance. This introduction of 3D to the design has led to vast improvements over the planar transistor structure.

– These advantages quantify themselves in the form of improved performance, reduced leakage current, huge increase in the device density, and a reduction in susceptibility of the transistor to charged particle single-event upsets.

– This decrease in size has led to an increase in the device density and upgraded the functional capacity of the chip. The ability to increase the number of devices in the chip influences performance of the complete system, while reducing the cost of each wafer.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Next-Generation Transistors market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Rate

– The developing economies of the region such as China and Japan have huge manufacturing bases for electronics and hence, hold the potential to become major players in the transistors market.

– China, however, has lagged behind Taiwan, and South Korea in chip development. China, in order to change this scenario, has made the development of its own semiconductor sector a core part of its Made in China 2025 plan.

– China hopes to bolster its share of the electronics market, while having domestic production reach 80% of domestic demand for chips to power the myriad of smartphones, computers and other devices its 1.4 billion people use on a daily basis. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth.

