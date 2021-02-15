Narrowband IoT Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ericsson Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, AT&T Inc

Global Narrowband IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Narrowband IoT Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Narrowband IoT.

– Evidently, service providers such as mobile operators have set up their IoT business units in order to counter the growing number of companies embracing the benefits that mobile IoT brings with major operators acquiring business to capture the wider part of the value chain and revenues.

– As with market grew the mobile IoT leveraging the existing cellular network, operators found that cellular networks were not suitable owing to its factors such as battery life, coverage and device cost as many of the IoT applications do not require the services offered by cellular networks such as mobile voice, high-speed data transmission among other thereby elevated the growth of Low Power Wide Area Network market.

– The traditional technological solution that supported the growth of market lacked in key areas such as security, reliability added with high operation cost and complex network deployment halted its growth however with the arrival of Nb-IoT solutions that overcame such defects added with its advantages such as wide-area coverage, low-power consumption, 10 years battery life among others has led to major operators adopting the technology, therby driving its growth.

– Moreover, the narrowband IoT as compared to other LPWA technologies such as SigFox, Lora, e-MTC, offers better performance in terms of network coverage, reliability and uplink, and downlink traffic. Vendors claimed that nb-IoT provides 20+dB coverages, 200 kHz bandwidth and 1000x connections, unlike the competition. This instance of NB IoT opens up a plethora of business opportunities for end-users as it is extensively supported by major global operators including AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Vodafone among others.

– For instance, According to global mobile suppliers association as per march 2019 stated that 149 operators spread over 69 countries have invested in either LTE- M or NB- IoT technologies and in cases both. Also, the total of 22 countries have already deployed NB-IoT and LTE-M network.

– Furthermore, According to Ericsson’ 2019 Mobility report, within the projected number of 4.1 Billion Cellular IoT connections growing at a CAGR of 27%. 45% of the projected connection would be NB-IoT and Cat-M1, this growth rate is expected to bring huge opportunities for the businesses with the command of the ecosystem and would be able to the end-to-end solution rather than restricting to NB-IoT hardware.

– Additionally, with NB-IoT key applications across industries support evolving projects such as Smart Cities, Smart metering, Smart building that key role in pushing the industry towards industry 4.0 further elevates the growth of the market.

Top Leading Companies of Global Narrowband IoT Market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ericsson Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless, Nokia Corporation, Vodafone Group, SEQUANS Communications, Intel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Twilio, SEQUANS Communications and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – Ericsson Corporation announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to deploy NB-IoT based sensor network in order to monitor the growing air pollution in India’s capital Delhi. Under the agreements, the company will be using locally-developed air quality sensors capable of transmitting environment data such as PM10, PM2.5, PM1 levels at regular intervals.

– June 2019 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd partnered with Nowi Energy B.V in order to leverage its flagship NB-IoT device Soc with the Nowi’ energy harvesting PMIC to drive new IoT applications that require Ultra-low-power autonomous operation. The company is said to deploy its Boudica V150 development board with integrated V150 NB-IoT SoC and battery charging circuity based on NOWI’s NW-A2.3 PMIC Energy Harvesting device in order to counter the power bottleneck in many IoT applications.

Key Market Trends

Smart Cities to drive the growth of the market



– Advancements in mobile IoT networks solutions such as Nb-IoT from mobile operator offer a scalable, secure and standardized way to connect smart city assets that offer a wide variety of services in a sustainable way as they are particularly designed to meet the needs of smart city, the economics of using such technology is leading to improvement in value chain standardizes around networks and components.

– The smart city sensors such as parking sensors are often deployed at locations with no access to a power supply and are expected to serve their whole life span with the installed battery power while still transmitting the necessary data by leveraging NB-IoT can potential offer battery life of 10 years since they are typically designed to send few hundred bytes of data that is handled efficiently thereby maximizing capacity while minimizing the power consumption. furthermore, Nb-IoT additionally, offers 2-communications, remote access, and large downloads to accommodate the firmware updates.

– For Instance, In July 2019, Sensonoes, a smart waste management solution provider based in the UK announced the selection of Twilio, Caa NB-IoT considering its reliability, ease of manging and coverage in order to manage its smart sensor in North America.

– Also, with the smart city project deploying thousands of connected devices in order to cover the entire urban business often consider the cost of each unit, as with recent trend of Nb-IoT vendors aiming to price the cost of the module is low as few dollars makes it viable for smart city stakeholders to deploy and thereby driving the growth of the market

– furthermore, few smart city services such as water metering require the connected objects to be placed at remote locations such as underground given the ability of NB-IoT to penetrate through floors, walls, Additionally leveraging its scalability its support the cities ambition as it grows and the volume of data generated increases.

– Additionally, with data security concerns associated with smart cities with NB-IoT ensures better security as compared to other proprietary technologies as it utilizes NB-IoT radio modules and SIM cards that feature LTE-like security. Also with international ecosystem vendors constantly focuses on enhancing security functions and algorithms further drive the adoption rate of the market

North America Holds Major Market Share



– North America holds a major market share for the Narrowband IoT market owing to its early adoption of technologies such as IoT, Businesses in the US investing billions into LTE network, smart cities projects such as Smart City Accelerator Program, also the presence of major players such as AT&T, Verizon Communication, sharing significant revenue share from regions aids growth of the market.

– In the US and North America, Telecom operators initially, deployed LTE-M networks. Although most of the operators didn’t intend to launch NB-IoT offerings as they realized the potential they started rolling out the NB-IoT network for the general public pioneer by Twilio, a CPaaS based in California followed by other major operators in region such as AT&T and Verizon in 2019.

– For instance, In May 2019, Verizon Communication Inc announced that its existing NB-IoT network is now available coast-to-coast covering over 92% of the US population. The network offered by the company focuses on applications that require data rates below 100k bits/sec making it for ideal applications in the region that are not mobile such as factory equipment, parking meters, environment sensors among others.

– To counter the marketshare In April 2019, AT&T, an American multinational Telecommunication company announced the nationwide launch of NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) in the US, The company states that the new network will be able to unlock the next wave of IoT connection showcasing its major step towards massive IoT and 5G. Additionally, it provides businesses will more choices as they offer both LTE-M and NB-IoT network in the US and Mexico while ensuring the carrier-grade security.

– Furthermore, In 2019, other players, like AT&T, KPN, Orange, and Swisscom, collaborated to launch their LTE-M roaming across their respective IoT networks. The objective behind collaboration had been to enable IoT Low Power devices to efficiently operate on multiple networks across North America and Europe. This is suggestive of a step toward global standard development, which will lead to lowered costs and wider deployment in th region therby constituting the growth of the market in the region.

Highlights of the Narrowband IoT Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Narrowband IoT Market

– Changing the Narrowband IoT market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Narrowband IoT market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Narrowband IoT Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026

Finally, the Narrowband IoT Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.

