Multi-Tenant Data Center Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global multi-tenant data center market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019.

A multi-tenant data center refers to a facility where an organization rents a space and networking equipment to host its data. A data center provides a physical or virtual infrastructure to store, process, organize, and disseminate an organization’s data and critical files. Outsourcing a data center facility to a multi-tenant data center reduces the cost of maintaining data storage and security. The multi-tenant data center offers two types of solutions, viz., retail colocation and wholesale colocation. These solutions are widely utilized across various industries, such as healthcare, financial institutions, IT, retail, government, etc.

Market Trends

The rising need to reduce IT expenditures and increasing data center complexities is primarily driving the need for multi-tenant data centers. Furthermore, growing demand to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions from conventional data centers has led to the emergence of green, sustainable multi-tenant data centers. Moreover, numerous companies are adopting software-defined data centers to control hosted data with enhanced security, thereby further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements in the IT sector are also propelling the market for multi-tenant data centers.

Global Multi-Tenant Data Center Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being AT&T Inc., CentriLogic Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Global Switch Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, Internap Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) and Rackspace Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End User and Region.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Application:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

