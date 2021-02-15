Mobile Augmented Reality Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2021 – 2027

Mobile Augmented Reality Display Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type global Mobile Augmented Reality Display market is classified as Augmented Reality Head-mounted Display, Virtual Retinal Display, and Augmented Reality Eyewear. Based upon application, global Mobile Augmented Reality Display market is classified as Medical, Entertainment, Telecommunications, Other.

Mobile Augmented Reality Display Market is valued at USD 658.32 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9565.63 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 34.53% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Mobile Augmented Reality Display-

Augmented reality combines real and computer based scenes and image to deliver a combined and enhance view of the world. Additionally, it display environment that takes the capabilities of computer generated display, sound, text and effects to enhance the user’s real-world experience. Moreover, the mobile augmented reality display is a type of mobile application that includes and complements integrated components in a mobile phone and delivers a specialized application to provide reality-based services and functions. Mobile augmented reality is designed to prepare mobile phone users with rich services, applications and functionality, which are applied on top of physical reality. For example, smartphones GPS and camera is used to execute a navigation system and it also helpful to guide the drivers directly by the virtual path of the camera preview video which makes it easy for them to understand. The proven efficacy and improving acceptance of this technology are expected to lead to the surge in the market demand during the forecast period.

The regions covered in this Mobile Augmented Reality Display market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Mobile Augmented Reality Display is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Display market report covers prominent players like VUZIX, SKULLY, Inc., SONY, Microsoft, Epson, Intel company.(Recon Instruments), Mindmaze, Seebright Inc. and others.

Market Dynamics –

Technological advancement in mobile app and increasing penetration of mobile games by using augmented reality is driving the mobile augmented reality display market. For example, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google smartphones are support to augmented reality mobile games. Furthermore these players have supported for deriving the augmented reality with strong positioned in market. According to mobidev, augmented reality technology supported smartphones increased around 100million to 250million users in last few years. Moreover, AR Kit delivered augmented reality to 380 million Apple devices by the end of 2018. Additionally Mobile augmented reality display is used in mobiles as AR-enabled shopping technologies. For instance, around 100million people are used AR-enabled shopping technologies in 2019. Mobile augmented reality display indoor navigation and it is used in airports, malls, hospitals and office campus these are some factors helps to drive the market. For example, Gatwick Airport has deployed its own smartphone solution and that provides routes to terminals and gates based on a user’s flight number. However, privacy concerns, high cost of applications are some factors which are hindering the mobile augmented reality display market. Moreover, increasing advanced technology of augmented reality display in gaming app within smartphones is an opportunity for mobile augmented reality display market.

Regional Analysis –

Asia Pacific is emerging market in mobile augmented reality display market. Due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and adoption of augmented reality games like PUBG in Asia pacific helps to increase the mobile augmented reality display market in Asia pacific. Additionally rapid advancements and growth of the mobile industry has allowed augmented reality experiences to be delivered on mobile devices as well. Around 2.007 billion internet users are present in Asia pacific region. Augmented reality allows gamers to experience digital game play in a real world environment and its developing in Asia pacific. Additionally, Augment Company allows its users to see their products in 3D in a real-life environment and in real-time through tablets or smartphones to drive sales and improve user engagement.

North America is dominated the mobile augmented reality display market due to the technological advancement and use of mobile augmented reality display in different areas like, GPS , shopping and others. Growing population and rising adoption of Mobile and augment reality apps are some factors which make positive impact on the mobile augment reality display market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation –

By Type analysis

Augmented Reality Head-mounted Display

Virtual Retinal Display

Augmented Reality Eyewear

By Application analysis

Medical

Entertainment,

Telecommunications

Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



