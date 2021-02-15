Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021- 2026

Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The military electro-optical and infrared systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period.

The Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics Holdings

On the other hand, various design challenges, technological constraints, supply chain risks, the evolving global crisis, and unprecedented factors, like the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are projected to affect the market prospects during the forecast period.

The Sea-based Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The sea-based segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of territorial conflicts and border issues has increased the risk for maritime assets of militaries, which has led to increasing emphasis on surveillance, threat detection, and target identification at sea. As modern combats involve a greater emphasis on these capabilities, armed forces are mostly focusing on the incorporation and integration of sophisticated and advanced sensor systems into their naval vessels. It is important for navies to obtain motion imagery from EO/IR sensors that provide day-night, long-range eyes on the target, which improves their ability to identify targets, perform threat assessment, assess intent in accordance with the rules of engagement, and support weapon engagement through automatic tracking and fire control solutions through line-of-sight. Thus, the need for better sensor systems that are highly reliable and accurate for the maritime patrol to improve sea-based situational awareness has increased. In addition, as the naval vessels are isolated from the terrain, it becomes important for them to possess advanced threat detection and countermeasure systems for their long-time survival from impending threats. This is driving the growth of R&D in these sea-based EO/IR sensors currently. Several nations are upgrading their naval EO/IR sensor systems. In August 2019, the US Department of Defense announced the agreement with FLIR Surveillance Inc. for the supply, repair, and upgradation of Sea Star SAFIRE III Electro-optics Sensor Systems. The project is expected to be completed by August 2024. Such developments are expected to bolster the prospects for the sea-based segment in the years to come.

North America held the Largest Market Share in 2019

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019, primarily due to high demand from the US armed forces for the EO/IR systems. The enhanced capabilities of the adversaries on the battlefield forced the United States to increase its investment in technologically advanced weapon systems. Also, the growing involvement of the US armed forces in various global conflicts significantly contributed to the growth of the procurement of advanced ISR systems and other systems that enhance the situational awareness of the military. In February 2020, the current US president proposed the FY 2021 budget of USD 740.5 billion for national security, of which USD 705.4 billion is allocated for the Department of Defense (DoD). The FY 2021 base budget includes funding of about USD 125 billion for enhancing the mission readiness of various armed forces of the country. The focus of the country on obtaining advanced ISR capabilities is proving to be fruitful for several EO/IR technology providers. Raytheon, in August 2019, secured a potential seven-year, USD 534 million contract to develop an infrared thermal viewer system for the US Army and provide the related engineering services. As a part of the modernization of military equipment, in October 2019, L3Harris Technologies received an order of worth USD 454 million for 65 WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical sensor suite units from the US Army. This sensors will be mounted on the Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) currently in service, which will allow the drones to geolocate and tag air and ground targets. Also, these sensors will provide additional situational awareness against the new vehicles and weapons. Similar orders for new electro-optical sensors and the upgrading of various military systems with advanced EO/IR sensors is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

