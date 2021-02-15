Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021

Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics have been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players:Panasonic Corporation, ViaSat, Inc., Burrana, Thales group, and Gogo Inc.,Safran SA, Thales Group, Stellar Entertainment Group, Lufthansa Systems, Burrana, Inmarsat Global Limited

Scope of the Report

Middle-East had some of the most profitable airlines in the world. The increasing demand for IFEC systems in the region is mainly due to the growing passenger traffic in the region. Many FSCs in the Middle-East possess higher seat occupancy rates for first and business class cabins, in which the passenger demand better IFEC provisions.

Key Market Trends

Connectivity Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, the connectivity segment dominates the market in this region and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Airlines in this region are globally known for their inflight services. Airlines are currently focusing on providing the passengers with high-speed and reliable connectivity which is driving the demand for the market in this region. The increasing number of partnerships for better inflight connectivity is helping the growth of the segment. For instance, in September 2019, Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, and leading integrated UAE telecommunications operator du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have entered into a partnership which will enable du�s subscribers to enjoy inflight mobile connectivity on AeroMobile equipped aircraft. Business customers can also benefit from always-on connectivity with Inflight roaming on their travels. Airlines in the African region are beginning to offer several IFEC services onboard their flights. In October 2019, Egypt Air had introduced Inflight mobile connectivity, in addition to the existing onboard Wi-Fi and live TV services. Such developments are anticipated to increase the demand for connectivity in this region, thereby driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

United Arab Emirates Held the Largest Share in the Market in 2019

The United Arab Emirates had the largest market share in 2019 and is also expected to continue its demand during the forecast period. The high demand can be attributed to the increase in fleet modernization plans and higher international passenger traffic to and from the country. The presence of globally renowned airlines like Emirates and Ethiad, which are known to invest highly in the passenger amenities, is also helping the growth of the market in the country. These airlines are increasingly collaborating with various global players to provide better IFEC services to the passengers. For instance, in March 2020, Etihad Airways announced its collaboration with Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, to identify potential opportunities in promoting the growth and development of innovation and digitalization to enhance the passenger experience. Such an emphasis on enhancing the passenger experience is anticipated to bolster the market prospects in the country during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

