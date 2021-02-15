Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Market Global Insights and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software market in its latest report titled, “Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market was valued at USD 17.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach a value of USD 21.68 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– January 2019 – Shimadzu Medical Systems, USA, acquired Core Medical Imaging Inc. to strengthen its healthcare business in the North American region. The latter provided medical imaging products and services, acting as an authorized dealer, including Shimadzu.

– May 2017 – Zeiss announced OCT angiography technology in collaboration with ARI Network, in order to offer faster, deeper, and wider imaging of the retina and choroid.

Market Overview:

The growing aging population, coupled with rising investments in the healthcare ecosystem, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth, over the forecast period. Developed nations have been facing this demographic challenge and have been investing to bring affordable healthcare systems to these people, thereby providing impetus to the market.

– According to WHO, approximately 70% of cancer deaths are recorded in the middle- and low-income countries. This is likely to create an opportunity and open new avenues for the companies to invest in R&D activities and offer equipment and imaging software at a competitive rather than standard market value.

– Most of the countries spend highly on the healthcare industry and upgrade to the latest equipment and solutions with an aim to improve health. However, a few countries, such as the United States, relatively underperform in terms of healthcare. For instance, the United States spends approximately 7%-10% more than other similar countries; however, life expectancy is low. This creates a new avenue for the companies to invest in advanced equipment and imaging software, in order to improvise the healthcare ecosystem.

– Notably, in Asia-Pacific, investment in healthcare is rigorously increasing, with an aim to provide adequate and quality healthcare services in the region. For instance, in November 2018, MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd announced its plan to launch a new chain of hospitals, establishing 400-bed state-of-the-art medical institution, in South India. As a result, it is expected to boost the need for X-ray equipment and imaging software in the country, thus having a positive impact on the market growth.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Account for a Significant Share

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate than some of the regions, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for quality healthcare. The growing implementation of PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) in digital X-ray systems will also drive the market substantially, attributed to the advantages, such as better image quality and less processing time.

– According to a report published by WHO, Asia-Pacific has the highest number of cases recorded for TB. The region accounted for 6.2 million recorded cases in 2017 and has been prone to outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and avian influenza.

– The governments of emerging economies in the region are initiating efforts to improve the healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries. For instance, in 2018, the Ministry of Health collaborated with the government of China to install computed tomography (CT) scan units in 37 county hospitals. In installing these units, the government emphasized hospitals located along major highways to enhance fast diagnosis on victims of emergency cases, such as road accidents.

This Medical X-Ray Equipment And Imaging Software Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2026

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

– Post Covid-19 Analysis

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

