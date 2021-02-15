Like Harry and Meghan, Princess Diana announced she was expecting her second child on Valentine’s Day – 2/14/2021 – Celebrities

São Paulo

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, have chosen Valentine’s Day in the United States and Europe, celebrated on Sunday (14), to announce the expectation of their second child. The date is iconic, as Princess Diana (1961-1997), Harry’s mother, also chose it to announce her second pregnancy.

According to People magazine, the Daily Express newspaper reported the expectation of the new baby after a statement from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were “thrilled” by the news, adding that Diana, then 22, , “had no preference for boy or girl”.

The baby mentioned in the 1984 Valentine’s Day ad was Harry himself, born on September 15 of the same year, becoming the third to the British throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, and older brother, William .

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child with a photo of the couple at the foot of a tree, highlighting the already prominent belly of the Duchess of Sussex. The two are the parents of Archie Harrison, who turns two on May 6. “We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother,” they said.

Shortly after sharing the news, the couple received congratulations on behalf of the entire British royal family. “His Majesty, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the whole family are ‘delighted’ and wish them the best,” a palace spokesman told People magazine in a statement.

In November last year, Meghan said she had a miscarriage in July and the feeling was “almost unbearable grief”. In an article she wrote for The New York Times, she said, “I knew, by catching my oldest son, that I was missing my second.”

In March 2020, the couple abdicated their roles as senior representatives of British royalty and now live in California, United States. Even so, Harry maintains his place in the line of succession to the throne.

Diana died in a car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997. Harry was 12 at the time. The driver, Henri Paul, had been drinking alcohol and the princess’ car was being followed by paparazzi on motorcycles at the time of the accident.