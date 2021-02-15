Lab Automation Market Share is Projected to Reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2027 at a Thriving CAGR of 6.87%

Global Lab Automation Market Size And Forecast

Lab Automation Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Lab Automation Market Overview

Automation vendors have developed alternative hardware configurations termed as modular automation that can provide specific lab automation tools required in a particular laboratory. Modular automation provides the flexibility of matching hardware to the needs of the laboratory and helps by providing the potential for the recombination of the modules in order to suit the needs of the ever-changing laboratory environment. The services the system is able to provide are flexible and can be made to a wide range of laboratory needs and budgets.

Global Lab Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Lab Automation Market is segmented on the basis of application, equipment and software, and geography.

Key Players In Lab Automation Market

The Global Lab Automation Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are

Tecan Group Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Danaher Corporation

Hamilton

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux

Eppendorf

Key competitive facts:

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Benefits

Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical players initiatives, and government initiatives in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lab Automation market.

Chapter 1, to describe Lab Automation Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Lab Automation, with sales, revenue, and price of Lab Automation, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Lab Automation, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Lab Automation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lab Automation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the Lab Automation industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the Lab Automation market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the Lab Automation industry in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the Lab Automation market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

