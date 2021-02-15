Impact of COVID-19 on Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Forecast to 2027 -ESAB,  Fronius International GmbH,  Lincoln Electric Company,  Linde,  Migatronic A/S,  Miller Electric Mfg.,  Parker Torchology

A welding torch is used in the welding system to provide shielding of the arc area, to conduct welding power to the electrode, and to direct the welding electrode into the arc. Increasing the availability of water and gas-cooled versions of TIG and MIG welding and the introduction of new energy-efficient technologies for reducing the emission in the environment are driving the growth of the welding torch and wear parts market. The growth in construction and manufacturing industries worldwide and increasing demand for welding torch and wear parts from the automotive sector is also fueling the demand for the welding torch and wear parts market.

Advancements in welding technologies coupled with the growing need to enhance efficiencies in welding processes are augmenting the welding torch and wear parts market during the forecast period. However, the lack of availability of skilled labor is a key restraining factor for the welding torch and wear parts market growth. Moreover, increasing industrialization in emerging regions such as India, China, Japan, and among others is a rising demand for effective welding tools. This factor is expected to boost the demand for the welding torch and wear parts market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key welding torch and wear parts companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

ESAB

Fronius International GmbH

Lincoln Electric Company

Linde

Migatronic A/S

Miller Electric Mfg., LLC

Parker Torchology

SKS Welding Systems

TBi Industries GmbH

Tokin Corporation

Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Torch, Wear Parts ); Cooling Method (Water Cooled, Air Cooled); Operation (Manual, Automatic); End-user (Automotive and Transportation, Construction, Manufacturing, Shipyards and Offshore Energy, Yellow Goods, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Welding Torch And Wear Parts Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the welding torch and wear parts industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview welding torch and wear parts market with detailed market segmentation as product type, cooling method, operation, end-user, and geography. The global welding torch and wear parts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading welding torch and wear parts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the welding torch and wear parts market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global welding torch and wear parts market is segmented on the basis of product type, cooling method, operation, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as torch, wear parts. On the basis of cooling method the market is segmented as water cooled, air cooled. On the basis of operation the market is segmented as manual, automatic. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive and transportation, construction, manufacturing, shipyards and offshore energy, yellow goods, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global welding torch and wear parts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The welding torch and wear parts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting welding torch and wear parts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the welding torch and wear parts market in these regions.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

