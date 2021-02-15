Impact of COVID-19 on Injection Molded Plastics Market worth US$ 410 Bn by 2027

Injection Molded Plastics Market: Growing Demand in Various End-use Industries at Global Level

Injection molding is a very wide term which involves process of molding metals, ceramics, plastics and some other compounds. Injection molding is commonly associated with plastics. There are several other molding techniques by which plastics are molded; some of them include blow molding and extrusion. But, injection molding is the most widely used molding technique used for plastics globally. Injection is the leading manufacturing process used for molded plastics accounting for close to 50% of all the molded plastics in 2018

Companies are also focusing injection molding innovations to minimalize the rate of faulty production which has created a significant impact towards the demand of injection molded plastic components at global level

Packaging Segment Continued To Be Dominant Application

On the basis of application, the global injection molded plastics market is bifurcated into packaging, consumables & electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction and others. Among them, the packaging segment held the leading share of the market in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. However, consumables & electronics is expected to exhibit significant CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2027 . The growth of global houseware and electronics market due to growing disposables is expected to drive the market. The steady growth of the global houseware market also ensures a continuous growth for the global injection molded plastics in the years to come

Raw Material Insights

Polypropylene is the most widely used polymer material for the production of injection molded plastics owing to its properties of being light weight with superior flexibility. Polypropylene held dominant share of more than 30% i n 2018 and is likely to remain prominent raw material between 2019 and 2027

After polypropylene ABS was the leading raw material for injection molded plastics in 2018

Rising Demand from Packaging, Consumables and Automotive Segment Makes Asia Pacific Leader

In terms of geography, the injection molded plastics market has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Asia Pacific held the leading market share of more than 30% in 2018 . It is likely to remain dominant region over the forecast period 2019 to 2027 . Increasing usage of rigid and flexible packaging, plastic consumables for household use, are the key factors driving the Asia Pacific injection molded plastics market

Injection molded plastics find important application in rigid packaging, which is widely used in across various industries for storage of liquids, chemicals and petroleum products. Plastic rigid packaging accounts for approximately 25% of the overall packaging market. Demand for these products is increasing at a rapid pace in the Asia Pacific region and with it the market for rigid packaging. So, there are huge opportunities for market players in the injection molding plastics market to tap the growing Asia Pacific market

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market: Competition Landscape

The global Injection Molded Plastics market is highly fragmented with presence of large numbers of unorganized players especially in Asia Pacific. Some of the major players include BASF SE Dow Chemicals DuPont LyondellBasell SABIC Huntsman International Exxon Mobil Corporation Ineous

Companies are focusing on developing injection molding plastics by focusing on automation and developing less plastic materials that produce less of a burden on the environment

