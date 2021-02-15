Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2027 Johnson & Johnson Services, Jazz Pharmaceuticals,Celon Pharma SA

The Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market research study considers the present scenario of the market and With major regions, from angles of manufacturers, product types and end industries. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth industry analysis, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. This research report on the Europe Psychedelic Drugs market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Market and its classification the estimated forecast year, 2021 – 2027 as the stipulated timeframe. As per the findings of the pressure reducing valve market study and perspectives of industry participants, the Europe Psychedelic Drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2021 and 2028 in terms of value.

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 361.13 million by 2027. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors accelerating the market growth.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

The report also includes the impact of ongoing crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on theeconomy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain.Europe Psychedelic Drugs market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report.. DBMR has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural), Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs)), Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Overview

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Competition, by Players

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Segment by Type

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Segment by Distribution Channel

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Size Forecast (2020 -2027)

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Size by Regions

North America Europe Psychedelic Drugs Revenue by Countries

Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe Psychedelic Drugs by Countries

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Psychedelic drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

According to WHO data, 25% of the population suffers from depression or anxiety every year. The burden of the disease is 19.5% in the European region and 26% in the European Union (EU) countries. Germany dominates the European market due to the increase in technologically advanced health systems and the growing cases of depression in the country. The growing number of depressing patients and increasing awareness conducted by the government authorities are boosting the market growth in Italy. Psychedelic drugs are highly consumed for the treatment of narcolepsy and in UK it is expected that 30,000 people are suffering from narcolepsy, due to this reason UK is growing in the Europe psychedelic drugs market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

For instance,

In December 2019, the company received approval for the marketing of SPRAVATO across Europe. This drug is used in combination with SSRIs and SNRIs to treat resistant depression. Marketing SPRAVATO as a nasal spray will increase the company’s revenue generation.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received marketing authorization for solriamfetol (Sunosi) for excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. The main advantage is the increase in the company’s revenue generation.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic psychedelic drugs dominate in the psychedelic drugs market since all available drugs are originated from synthetic source.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others.

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

