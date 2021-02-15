Healthcare Learning Management System Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~22%; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Efforts to Boost Clinical Education among Healthcare Personnel to Aid Market Growth

There is no dearth in development across the healthcare sector in terms of technology, products, surgical techniques, cost management, etc. The progress in technology coupled with research and development activities has played a key role in transforming the healthcare industry over the past couple of decades. With the growing presence of digital media and increasing penetration of the Internet, medical professionals are increasingly required to stay afloat with evolving digital trends that are gradually establishing a solid presence across the healthcare system around the world. Evolving health management techniques and regulatory landscape across the healthcare sector is expected to have a strong influence on the overall development of the global healthcare learning management system market during the forecast period.

The failure to comply within the purview of the regulatory guidelines is a major challenge faced by the medical professionals around the world. This is affecting the quality of care provided to the patients. Over the past decade, the demand for healthcare learning management systems has witnessed considerable spike due to the shifting paradigm toward digital learning or eLearning modules. Moreover, medical facilities around the world are increasingly investing resources toward training and development of their employees, thus fueling the demand for healthcare learning management systems.

At the back of these factors, the global healthcare learning management system market is on the course to surpass the US$ 3.5 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Surge in Demand for Training and Development Modules to Drive Market

The healthcare sector has witnessed waves of innovations over the past few years. The healthcare space continues to reinvent itself in tune with evolving market trends and technological advancements. Technological progress has remained the backbone of development across the healthcare space, and is expected to have a strong influence on educational as well as administrative practices in the upcoming years. The increasing penetration of the information technology (IT) in the healthcare industry is anticipated to provide an impetus to the overall growth of the healthcare learning management system market during the assessment period.

The demand for healthcare learning management systems is on the rise, due to benefits including ease of learning from any location, inclusion of a wide range of courses related to healthcare, training modules that can be designed in accordance with ongoing and upcoming trends, and self-assessment tools to determine the progress. For several years, the educational sector has remained at the forefront in terms of the adoption of learning management systems. However, the trend is gradually changing, as the healthcare sector is steadily emerging as one of the most prominent end-use industries. The healthcare learning management system market continues to grow among patients as well healthcare providers around the world. While learning management systems enable healthcare providers to offer high-quality care and services, these systems educate patients regarding treatment, various therapies, etc. Some of the most common courses of healthcare learning management systems particularly in developed regions include preventive care course, cultural sensitivity course, discharge process reformation, and patient education and treatment adherence.

Adoption of Healthcare Learning Management Systems to Increase amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Players operating in the current healthcare learning management system market landscape are increasingly focusing on improving their offerings and making design improvements to their courses to gain a competitive edge. A number of medical associations around the world is increasingly turning toward healthcare learning management systems to educate their staff and personnel regarding the evolving regulatory landscape and trends across the healthcare sector. For instance, the nurse association in several parts of developed regions, including North America is increasingly relying on healthcare learning management systems to improve clinical education. The American Nurses Association is among the most prominent associations around the world that has integrated the existing information systems into a compact healthcare learning management system to create a customized learning experience.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a strong impact on the overall growth of the global healthcare learning management system market, due to increasing focus on education regarding various protocols and guidelines that are to be followed during patient interaction, surgeries, and more.

