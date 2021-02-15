Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Business Growth Analysis, Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

the thoracic drainage devices market for the forecast period of 2019-2027, to measure the market potential. The exclusive business study uncovers significant aspects of the thoracic drainage devices market to represent underlying opportunities available for stakeholders in the market space.

The global study intends to provide rare and distinguished insights regarding the key trends observed in the thoracic drainage devices market during the forecast period. The information presented in this exclusive study will aid stakeholders in consolidating their market position by devising sustainable growth strategies.

This comprehensive business study comprises a microscopic view of the evolution of the thoracic drainage devices market and changing dynamics that exert a strong influence on the advancement of the landscape. This comprehensive business study offers crucial insights pertaining to the impactful drivers, threats, opportunities, and trends present in the thoracic drainage devices market, to equip stakeholders with recent developments and market shifts.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Thoracic drainage devices recorded sales tantamount to ~US$ 615 Mn in 2018, representing a Y-o-Y growth of ~5% from 2017. As per demand indicators, the shifting paradigms of patient preferences from open surgeries to minimally-invasive surgeries reflect strongly on the sales performance of thoracic drainage devices.

According to the Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA), ~51% of urgent care is reimbursed by private insurance and ~14% by Medicare. A propitious reimbursement scenario remains integral to cushion the blow of the cost-prohibitive nature of cardiovascular surgeries, thereby leading to the high adoption of these devices. However, low physician accessibility could take a toll on the steady adoptability quo of thoracic drainage devices, which remains a longstanding challenge for market players to tackle.

An increase in product recall instances has been of paramount concern for market players, which has either been an outcome of voluntary action or on account of market players diverting from FDA regulations. For instance, Teleflex Incorporated announced a product recall for Pleur-evac and Sahara chest drainage products, given the incorrect package unit size. On top of that, labelling and malfunction are also among the top-stated product recall causes. Market players can address this concern by following FDA product development and packaging guidelines, and ensure standard packaging and labelling to avoid product recall instances.

Key Players of Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Report:

Key players in the global Thoracic Drainage Devices market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Prominent players operating in the global thoracic drainage devices market includeC. R. Bard, Inc. (BD), MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc), Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon SA, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Utah Medical Products, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Sinapi Biomedical, Medela AG, Rocket Medical plc.

