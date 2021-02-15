Global Surgical Microscopes Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption

Surgical Microscopes Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the surgical microscopes market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the surgical microscopes market for the period of 2017–2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the surgical microscopes market for the forecast period.

The report is prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global surgical microscopes market.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries to Catalyze Growth

The negative impact of high per-unit price and lack of availability of skilled professionals doesn’t seem to affect the growth of the surgical microscopes market much, as it traces vertical distance with an impressive compound annual growth rate of ~10 percent during 2019-2027. The key success factor projected to catapult the growth of the surgical microscopes market is the alarming prevalence of cancer and similar severe chronic diseases that require surgical microscopes to optimize the throughput time for patients and improve diagnostic efficiency.

As per a detailed study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the geriatric population will remain the key demography in this landscape, and to cause minimum trauma to these patients during surgery, surgeons are showing high reliance on minimally-invasive procedures. To underpin a clear visualization of the surgical site, these microscopes are found to perform better than conventional magnifier accessories, which has been adding sheen to the popularity of surgical microscopes, especially for oncological surgeries.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the surgical microscopes market for the historical period of 2017-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027 , increase in the burden of chronic diseases, and growing demand for sophisticated easy-to-maneuver and accurate surgical intervention systems are propelling the adoption of surgical microscopes.

and forecast period of , increase in the burden of chronic diseases, and growing demand for sophisticated easy-to-maneuver and accurate surgical intervention systems are propelling the adoption of surgical microscopes. According to the report, the global surgical microscopes market was valued at ~US$ 515 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of ~10% from 2019 to 2027.

High Cost of Surgical Microscopes Hamper Global Surgical Microscopes Market

Surgical microscopes are expensive, delicate instruments that require extreme care and precaution in handling and cleaning. All lenses and cords must be carefully inspected before and after every use.

According to a study titled ‘An Overview on Periodontal Microsurgery’, the operating microscope offers flexibility and comfort, superior to magnifying loupes. However, it is much more expensive and difficult to use, at least initially.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market: Competition Landscape

This report profiles the major players in the global surgical microscopes market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Prominent players operating in the global surgical microscopes market include

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems (Subsidiary of Danaher)

HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Metall Zug Group)

TOPCON CORPORATION

Alcon

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.

Ecleris

Optomic

Seiler Instrument Inc.

​ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

