Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market 2021 Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market By Type of Disease (Influenza A and B), Test Type (STANDARD F Influenza A/B Fluorescence Immunoassay (STANDARD F), Sofia Influenza A + B Fluorescence Immunoassay (Sofia), Immunochromatographic Assay, Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, and Other), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market

Global rapid influenza diagnostics market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of geriatric population.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rapid influenza diagnostics market are Abbott, BD, Quidel Corporation., Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., SA Scientific, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Luminex Corporation, Boryung Co.,Ltd. among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global rapid influenza diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rapid influenza diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are type of immunoassays which identifies the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens. The RIDTs have received attention as it offers advantages over the other methods, for instance rapid result in less than approximately 15 minutes, high specificity and easy performance. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 estimation, every year approximately 291,000 and 646,000 people die from seasonal influenza-related respiratory illness globally.

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhancing geriatric population also acts as a major driver for this market growth

Advanced technological diagnostic tests is also augmenting the market growth

Increasing investments in detection and control of influenza is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High prices of reagents and kits hampers the market growth

Negative results of RIDTs for a tubeless insulin pump also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Inconsistency in sensitivity and specificity of diagnostic tests; restricts the growth of the market

Unstable regulatory framework for approval of new diagnostic tests acts as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market

By Type of Disease

Influenza A

Influenza B

By Test Type

STANDARD F Influenza A/B Fluorescence Immunoassay (STANDARD F)

Sofia Influenza A + B Fluorescence Immunoassay (Sofia)

Immunochromatographic Assay

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Other

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Abbott launched BinaxNOW Influenza A & B Card 2, a rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT). This reformulated test already received waived status from Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use with Abbott’s DIGIVAL diagnostic reader which is specifically designed for the rapid detection of influenza virus. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the rapid influenza diagnostic market

In August 2018, Boryung BioPharm launched rapid diagnostic kit for the flu, and named it “Flu Fast.” This device collects specimens from patients who has influenza symptoms and detects influenza types A and B by using the immunochromatography method. This product launch will help in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

