Global Patient Recliner Market 2021 Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments||J.D. Honigberg International, Inc.; Stryker; Steelcase Inc.; Champion Manufacturing, Inc.; Flexsteel Industries, Inc.; Future Health Concepts.; GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC

Patient recliner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 29.76 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of patient recliner which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the patient recliner market report are Medline Industries, Inc.; KI; Drive DeVilbiss International; J.D. Honigberg International, Inc.; Stryker; Steelcase Inc.; Champion Manufacturing, Inc.; Flexsteel Industries, Inc.; Future Health Concepts.; GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.; Hill-Rom Services, Inc.; Nemschoff, Inc.; Krug Inc; Regency Healthcare; Sauder MFG Co.; Acime Frame; Actualway; Ocura; Teal; Ocelco, Inc.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Patient recliner market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for patient recliner market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient recliner market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Global Patient Recliner Market Scope and Market Size

Patient recliner market is segmented on the basis of type, weighing capacity and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the patient recliner market is segmented into patient room recliners, long-term care recliners, trendelenburg recliners, treatment recliners, paediatric recliners, bariatric recliners, and cardiac care recliners.

Patient recliner market has also been segmented based on the end-user into hospitals, clinics, patient examination areas, nursing homes, dialysis centers, physician’s office, home care settings, and therapy centers.

Based on weighing capacity, the patient recliner market is segmented into less than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and more than 500 Lbs.

Patient Recliner Market Country Level Analysis

Patient recliner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, weighing capacity and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the patient recliner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the patient recliner market due to the prevalence of various manufacturers in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing adoption of products along with rising number of technological advancement in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Patient recliner Market

8 Patient recliner Market, By Service

9 Patient recliner Market, By Deployment Type

10 Patient recliner Market, By Organization Size

11 Patient recliner Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Customization Available : Global Patient Recliner Market

