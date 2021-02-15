Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a real-time cardiac monitoring featured with the cutting edge technology to provide convenient and reliable monitoring of cardiac rate of patients with cardiac diseases. MCT monitoring devices are advanced developed device which automatically detects and transmits ECG rhythms without patient participation to a distant diagnostic monitoring laboratory up to the 30 days.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market By Technology (Lead Based, Patch Based), Type (Multi-Channel, Single Channel), Cellular Connection (Wireless (WIFI), Bluetooth (BT)), End User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF), Cardiac Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Growing cases of the cardiac diseases and awareness towards its diagnosis and treatment is leading to the excess utilization of the monitoring systems. Various monitoring systems are available to monitor the cardiac rates such as holters, event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring systems. Across from all devices, MCT provides the efficient results from 24 hours till 30 days. The wide range of applications in the field of research, diagnostics, data storage and growing research oriented programs are boosting the requirement of the mobile cardiac telemetry in medical sector. The overall market of mobile cardiac telemetry is growing tremendously due to high reimbursement policies on MCT device and growing number of cardiac diseases.

Segmentation: Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of technology, type, cellular connection and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lead based and patch based.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

Product Launch:

In June 2019, ZOLL implemented the recent technology in order to improve the management of patients with acute heart failure. This is designed to assist medical doctors, enhance results in patients with fluid management complications and decrease hospitalizations.

In May 2018, Preventice Solutions, Inc. announced launch of BodyGuardian MINI. This is smallest and reusable. It is easy to use and reliable based on its small size and reusable, waterproof design. This device gives a wearable patch which is able to move and reapply by the patient.

In December 2015, ScottCare launched 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM. 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM is a cardiac Rhythm Monitor offers full MCT, holter functionality and cellular events. The device transfer arrhythmia occurrences, local Wi-Fi, precision, auto-trigger and automotive transmission.

