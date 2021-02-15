Global Life Sciences Business Processing Outsourcing Market Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 2021-2028||Charles River Laboratories., Cognizant, DSM, Covance, Fareva, Infosys Limited, Lonza., PPD Inc., Parexel International Corporation

Life sciences business processing outsourcing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of 455.36 billion and grow at a CAGR of 7.58% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing prevalence of various diseases drives the life sciences business processing outsourcing market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Accenture, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Catalent, Inc, Charles River Laboratories., Cognizant, DSM, Covance, Fareva, Infosys Limited, Lonza., PPD Inc., Parexel International Corporation., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., WuXi AppTec, PRA Health Sciences, Wipro Limited, Genpact, Atos SE and ProMab among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Life sciences business processing outsourcing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for life sciences business processing outsourcing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the life sciences business processing outsourcing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Life Sciences Business Processing Outsourcing Market Scope and Market Size

Life sciences business processing outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of service type, application and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of service type, the life sciences business processing outsourcing market is segmented into contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, contract sales and marketing organizations and others. Contract manufacturing organizations have been further segmented into API manufacturing, final dosage form manufacturing and packaging. Contract research organizations have been further segmented into drug discovery, preclinical studies, early phase I – IIa, phase IIa – III, phase IIIb – IV, medical writing, pharmacovigilance, monitoring, clinical data management, regulatory services, bio-statistics, site management and protocol development.

Based on application, the life sciences business processing outsourcing market is segmented into clinical trials, patient-centric, R&D activities and digital era.

The life sciences business processing outsourcing market is also segmented on the basis of technology into artificial intelligence, machine learning and others.

North America dominates the life sciences business processing outsourcing market due to increased healthcare expenditures, rising drug, and device manufacturing costs, marketing expenses, rising number of reimbursement claims, data processing, and data analytics services in this region.

