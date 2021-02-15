Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests Market Research Reports, Business Risk Analysis 2021 With Grifols, S.A., EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Meridian Bioscience, Quidel Corporation, QIAGEN
Isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 11.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the introduction of newer pathogens and the need for prompt diagnosis will assist in new opportunities among market players for the growth of the market.
The major players operating in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market report are Becton, Dickinson & Company , Hologic, Inc., Grifols, S.A., EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Meridian Bioscience, Quidel Corporation, QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, Tecan Trading AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., TwistDx Limited, Mast Group Ltd., Lucigen Corporation, Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd., Genomtec SA , Jena Bioscience GmbH, OptiGene Limited, Sysmex Corporation, PREMIER Biosoft and mFluiDx among other domestic and global players.
Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests Market Scope and Market Size
Isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented on the basis of product, type, disease indication, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of product, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented into assay & kit, system
- On the basis of type, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented into LAMP, SDA, NASBA, HAD, NEAR, TMA, SPIA, Others
- On the basis of application, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented into infectious disease, blood screening. The infectious disease is further segmented into infectious disease
- On the basis of end user, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, others
- On the basis of disease indication, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests market is segmented into coronary angioplasty, venous angioplasty, carotid angioplasty, renal artery angioplasty, peripheral angioplasty
