Global Dyspepsia Drug Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Global Dyspepsia Drug Market By Classification (Organic Dyspepsia, Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia, Drug Induced Dyspepsia and Others), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Drug (Antacids, Antibiotics, H2 blockers, Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), Gastric Prokinetics Agents and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

Global dyspepsia drug market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of dyspepsia’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Download FREE Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dyspepsia-drug-market&pm

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspepsia drug market are AstraZeneca, Biogen, KOREA UNITED PHARM INC., Astellas Pharma Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, DONG – A ST, Beactica AB, Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd, Novartis AG, YUHAN, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Daewoong Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, RedHill, ADM Biopolis, LUPIN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dyspepsia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dyspepsia drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

Dyspepsia is also known as indigestion is gastroenterology disorders characterized by persistent or recurrent pain and discomfort or irritation to the stomach lining. Dyspepsia is usually a sign of underlying condition such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers and gallbladder disease. The patients with dyspepsia may experience burning sensation in the stomach area, severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

According to the article published in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, it is estimated 1 in every 4 people in the United States diagnosed with dyspepsia each year. This growing incidence of dyspepsia worldwide, irregular eating habits and launches of new products are the key factors that reinforce the market position.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dyspepsia-drug-market?pm

Market Drivers

Growing cases of dyspepsia worldwide boosts the market growth

Rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders like diabetes mellitus and endocrine disorders such as hypothyroid, hyperparathyroid, Addison’s disease, uraemia and others are the conditions which interrupt the digestion which act as a market driver

High prevalence of digestive diseases such as digestive ulcers and gastric erosions also drives the market growth

Chronic consumption of alcohol, smoking and caffeine acts as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about dyspepsia in some developing countries can also hamper the market growth

Expensive screening test or treatment for dyspepsia can also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd has launched Cidine (cinitapride hydrogen tartrate), a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent in China for the treatment of mild-to-moderate functional dyspepsia (indigestion). The launch of Cidine in the China is set to change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from dyspepsia throughout China

In August 2016, LUPIN received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Acotiamide 100 mg tablets for the treatment of dyspepsia or indigestion. The approval of acotiamide represents a first-in-class novel disease specific treatment option for patients suffering from dyspepsia

For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dyspepsia-drug-market&pm

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dyspepsia drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com