Global Digital Health Technologies Market 2021 Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Global Digital Health Technologies Market By Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, Digital Health Systems), Product (Wearable Devices, Healthcare Information Systems), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End User (B2B, B2C), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Global digital health technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital health technologies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others

Market Definition: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.

According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

Market Drivers

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring, this act as a driver of the market.

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

High expenditure and maintenance requirement, this act as a restraints of the market

Safety concerns regarding management data, this act as a restraints of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In Qualcomm Technologies International announced that they get support for the Google Assistant and Google Fast Pair on the Qualcomm® Smart Headset Platform.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Digital Health China introduced SHINEFLY, a tele-radiology application and services platform, which offers customizable, scalable cloud-based solution for image management to store, view, retrieve, and analyze medical images, remotely.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

