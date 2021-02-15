Global Covid-19 Impact on Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Forecast to 2027 – Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Atmos International Limited, Gutermann AG, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Mueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics), Primayer

Water pipeline leak detection system is utilized for the detection of leak location in the pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be recognized by utilizing acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Several sensors and data collectors are deployed within the water pipeline network which transmit the valuable data to the network management centre, and are, in turn, helpful in detecting the leakage area. Moreover, the system also supports in reducing water supply cost, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage owing to a leak.

The growing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems is due to the increasing environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalyzed by the increasing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, mainly across developing countries such as China and India has led to the rising development of both commercial and residential spaces, thereby augmenting the requirement for water pipeline leak detection solutions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Atmos International Limited

Gutermann AG

Hermann Sewerin GmbH

Mueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)

Primayer

QinetiQ Group plc (OptaSense)

SebaKMT

TTK S.A.S.

Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Location (Underground, Over ground); Equipment Type (Acoustic, Non-acoustic); Pipe Type (Plastic Pipes, Ductile Iron Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes, Aluminium Pipes, Other); End User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Municipal) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the water pipeline leak detection system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of water pipeline leak detection system market with detailed market segmentation by location, equipment type, pipe type, end user, and geography. The global water pipeline leak detection system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading water pipeline leak detection system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global water pipeline leak detection system market is segmented on the basis of location, equipment type, pipe type, and end user. Based on location, the water pipeline leak detection system market is segmented as underground and over ground. On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented as acoustic and non-acoustic. Further, based on mode of pipe type, the market is segment as plastic pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, aluminium pipes, and other. Furthermore, on the basis on end user, the market is segmented as industrial, residential, commercial, and municipal.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

