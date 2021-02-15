Global Covid-19 Impact on Freight Transport Management Market Forecast to 2027 – Accenture plc,CEVA Logistics AG,CTSI-Global,Descartes Systems Group Inc,DSV A/S,GEODIS,HighJump Software Inc.

Efficient freight transportation is essential for the economic growth of any nation. Hence, effectively managing freight transportation becomes crucial for development. Various strategies are incorporated for improving efficiency and freight and commercial transport. These include route planning, freight optimization, order management, and fuel management. The industry, in recent years, has witnessed the advent of machine-to-machine communication and analytics to enhance these operations. Furthermore, the demand shift towards digitization offers significant growth prospects for market players in the future.

The freight transport management market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand for shorter transit time and greater visibility. Change in trade flow is further expected to boost market growth. However, cross border transportation is exposed to certain risks, and this factor may negatively influence the growth of the freight transport management market in the coming years. Nonetheless, digitalization and the emergence of analytics in the field are expected to create growth opportunities for the key players of the freight transport management market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007175/

The report also includes the profiles of key freight transport management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Accenture plc

CEVA Logistics AG

CTSI-Global

Descartes Systems Group Inc

DSV A/S

GEODIS

HighJump Software Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Schenker AG (Deutsche Bahn)

Global Freight Transport Management Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution (Freight Mobility Solution, Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security and Monitoring System, Freight 3PL Solutions, Others); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Type (Road Transport, Rail Freight, Waterborne Freight, Air Freight); End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Consumer and Retail, Energy and Power, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Freight Transport Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of freight transport management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment mode, type, end user, and geography. The global freight transport management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading freight transport management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007175/

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global freight transport management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment mode, type, and end user. By solution, the market is segmented as Freight Mobility Solution, Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security and Monitoring System, Freight 3PL Solutions, and Others. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as road transport, rail freight, waterborne freight, and air freight. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, consumer and retail, energy and power, and others.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Purchase This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007175/

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Freight Transport Management Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com