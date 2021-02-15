Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics, Inc

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Cancer Supportive Care Drugs research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Cancer Supportive Care Drugs report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global cancer supportive care drugs market is expected to at steady CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing consumption of biosimilar drugs is augmenting the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cancer supportive care drugs market are Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., TESARO, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Baxter, Fagron, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., APR, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and Acacia Pharma Group Plc among others.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence rate of cancer cases is driving the growth of the market

Growing number of people suffering from the effects of anti-cancer therapies will propel the market in the forecast period

Increased improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region drives this market growth

Initiatives taken by the governments and non-government organizations for spreading and formulating awareness program will also fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Adverse effects related with cancer supportive care drugs is hampering the market growth

Stringent regulation may restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Merck had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KEYTRUDA for the treatment of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. With this approval there will be increment in product launches for the treatment of cancer and hence the revenue generation of the company will also increase

In June 2019, Amgen and Allergan plc had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KANJINTI for HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and metastatic breast cancer. With this approval there will be increment in treatment availability of cancer across the globe

Segmentation: Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Others

By Therapeutic Class

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

Anti-emetics

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug)

ESAs (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents)

G-CSFs (Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors)

Others Antineoplastic Antibiotics Neutropenia



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



