Global Biochips Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players : Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Global biochips market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.83 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological developments and advancement of biochips in the industry.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Illumina, Inc.

FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arbor Biosciences

Now Elim Biopharm, Inc.

Genalyte, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Agendia

Biochips Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the biochips market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing life threatening disorders, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing demand for mobile & user friendly biochips.

Now the question is which are the regions that biochips market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Biochips market is becoming more competitive every year with genomics currently being the largest market application for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the biochips market.

Segmentation: Global Biochips Market

By Product Type

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chips

Other Arrays

By Application

Drug discovery and development

Disease diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture

Other applications

By Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By End user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global biochips market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

