Food Service Packaging Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report 2021 – 2026: Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, International Paper

The Global Food Service Packaging Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Service Packaging market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The food service packaging market was valued at USD 53.21 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 90.87 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.14% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Food Service Packaging Market: Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company

– May 2019 – Sealed Air Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems, for USD 510 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

– April 2019 – Amcor launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the companys revolutionary and more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a packs carbon footprint by about 64%.

Market Overview:

-Owing to the factors, like the rising demand for quick-service restaurants (QSR), the consumer preferences for on-the-go consumption, and the demand for delivery applications (propelling the growth of e-commerce), the market for foodservice packaging is witnessing rapid growth.

– Growth in urban population and the consequent increase in demand for processed and prepared food have a significant impact on the growth of the market. For instance, in the United Kingdom, Just Eat PLC reported that the household expenditure on takeaways increased from GBP 10.1 billion in 2017 to GBP 10.4 billion in 2018, and is further expected to reach GBP 11.2 billion by 2021.

– Food service has grown to become a major part of consumer spending. As this trend increases, packaging plays a key role in ensuring food safety and providing convenience to the consumers. For instance, proper package labeling allows the food preparers to know the source of the food, its proper holding temperature, and the adequate amount of cooking needed.

– An increase in stringent rules and regulations from the governments for adhering to quality standards is hindering the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Food Service Packaging market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Demand

– Owing to the presence of densely populated and emerging economies, such as Southeast Asian countries, China, and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth recording the highest CAGR.

– China accounts for the most significant share in the market (the United States ), owing to its comparatively higher food and beverage consumption. The presence of a more dense population and a similar rise in the consumption of fast food are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Moreover, in Australia, people spend nearly 32% of their household food budget on eating out and fast food, and the average fast food meal contains about the half of an adult’s recommended daily energy intake. Subway, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Dominos, Pizza Hut are some of the prominent QRSs in the country that are witnessing rapid growth in their businesses.

– In the major Indian cities, with urbanization, changing in lifestyle, coping with fast-paced work life, and dependence on online food platforms are rapidly changing the dynamics of the food service industry.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

