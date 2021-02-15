Flight Data Monitoring Market 2021 Analysis, Growth, size, development and Upcoming Trends till 2026

Flight Data Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Flight Data Monitoring market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics have been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The flight data monitoring market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

The Flight Data Monitoring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Metro Aviation Inc., Safran SA, Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., L3Harris Technology Inc, Truth Data, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Groupe NSE, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.

Scope of the Report

On-board Segment Dominates the Market in terms of Revenue Share

The on-board segment currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing procurement of new aircraft in commercial and military sectors. As of April 2020, Airbus has 7,645 aircraft on the backlog, with more than 80% of the of these orders are for A320 Family aircraft. A350XWBs and A220s account for approximately 14% of the order backlog. The planned aircraft deliveries of new aircraft programs like Boeing 777X, COMAC C919, and MC-21 in the coming years is anticipated to further propel the demand for commercial aircraft flight data monitoring systems. Also, the increasing demand for commercial helicopters for various applications like search and rescue operations and private transport among others are generating demand for rotary-wing FDM systems. Military aircraft like Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, A-400M, etc., also have planned deliveries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa regions in the coming years, which are expected to accelerate the demand for on-board FDM during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to new aircraft deliveries to airlines as well as to the armed forces of major countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others during the forecast period. Also, according to the Boeing forecast, Asia-Pacific will account for about 40% of the new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades. This will simultaneously increase the demand for flight data monitoring systems. Also, the increasing fleet of aircraft is generating the demand for flight data monitoring services. Earlier in 2015, AirAsia signed an agreement with FLYHT for installing original hardware and service on additional 100 aircraft. AirAsia is one of the largest customers of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

