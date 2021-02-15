Fire Safety Systems Market Is Estimated to Over the Forecast Period Key Players are: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch

The Fire Safety Systems Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than +100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Fire Safety Systems Market”.

The fire safety systems market was valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Fire Safety Systems Market-

Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Siemens, Halma, United Technologies, Gentex, Hochiki, Vtmak, FSE Fire Safety Systems, Minimax Viking, VFP Fire Systems, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The fire safety systems market is fragmenting as the intensity of competitive rivalry in the market studied is moderate and growing, due to the presence of electrical product manufacturers. In order to gain a competitive market share, the companies operating in the market are involved in active innovation, by providing advanced fire detection systems. Key players are Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Gentex Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2019 – Halma announced acquisition of leading Australian fire and evacuation systems company Ampac. Ampac has a strong global presence, with businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The company will continue to operate under its current management team and will be part of Halmas Infrastructure Safety sector.

– Oct 2018 – Halma PLC acquired Limotec, a leading fire control panel designer and manufacturer and fire system seller in the Belgian market. This strategic move may strengthen its offerings in continental Europe.

Key Market Trends



Residential Segment to Register Significant Growth

– Fire safety systems find applications in homes. Single station residential smoke alarms are installed in most homes, as they are the simplest system for detecting a fire and warning the building occupants. Embedded system is applied for the development of smart residential fire detection and extinguishing system. Due to rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific, the market is propelling with applications in the residential sector.

– Every year, residential fires occur practically around the world. For example, in the United States, recent estimates showed an average yearly of 371,700 residential structures fires causing 2,590 civilian deaths, 12,910 civilian injuries, and USD 7.2 billion in direct property damage.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

