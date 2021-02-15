Europe Procurement as-a-Service Market Growth Acceleration during 2019-2027 with 6.69% CAGR value| Business Market Insights

Europe Procurement as-a-Service Market is expected to reach US$ 958.2 million by 2027 from US$ 609.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.96% from 2020 to 2027. the various procurement service providers are increasingly focusing on catering fully customizable services to their customers in order to meet their unique requirements and thereby optimize their procurement functions. Additionally, increasingly focusing on streamlining their procurement processes with adoption of procurement as-a-service model, which in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Procurement includes purchasing the goods and services that allow an enterprise to operate. Europe is digitizing swiftly and becoming progressively connected, widespread terms such as IoT and Industry 4.0 reflect this. Traditionally, the procurement sector falls behind in digital transformations, which results in inefficiencies and high redundant costs. However, this situation is changing; modern procurement solutions such as cloud solutions provide various opportunities for every business in both direct and indirect procurement.

Europe Procurement as-a-Service market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Europe Procurement as-a-Service Market included in the report are

Accenture

CAPGEMINI SE

Corbus, LLC

Genpact Ltd

GEP

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Europe Procurement as-a-Service market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Procurement as-a-Service Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

