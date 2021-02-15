Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market 2020: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2027| Top Players – Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Total; TEIJIN LIMITED.

Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market research report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. All of these industry insights of global market report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Confidently rely on the information mentioned in this report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources. The competitive landscape part of the Global Electric Vehicles Adhesives Industry business report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2020

Forecast period 2020–2027

Botanical Extracts Market Measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2027

Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

Market Insights

Electric vehicles adhesives market will reach at an estimated value of USD 39.88 million and grow at a rate of 26.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising requirement for lightweight, crashworthiness, and safety products in automotive sector is a vital factor driving the growth of electric vehicles adhesives market.

Electric vehicle adhesives are a type of an adhering substance that provides adhesion between two parts without impacting their function. It provides a strong light bond between battery parts and also allows provides smooth functioning of the components. The adhesives have the abilities to provide flexibility and own strong adhesion characteristics, thereby driving the industry size. It further reduces vibrations and helps in absorbing the impact without transmitting it to the parts, which in turn is accelerating the industry landscape.

Rising growth in the production of vehicles is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising population along with rising disposable income, rising initiatives by the governments of numerous nations to promote the production and adoption of electric vehicles (EV)., rising investment across the automotive industry, increasing research and development activities to enhance the adhesion capabilities along with rising efforts to improve the overall efficiency of the vehicle are the major factors among others driving the electric vehicles adhesives market. Moreover, rising scope for growth of autonomous electric vehicle and increasing modernization in the automotive sector will further create new opportunities for the electric vehicles adhesives market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market Are:

The major players covered in the electric vehicles adhesives market report are Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, H.B. Fuller Company., Sika AG, Evonik Industries, Jowat SE, 3M, Wacker Chemie AG, Bostik, L&L Products, Ashland., PPG Industries, Inc., Permabond LLC, Dymax, Illinois Tool Works Inc, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, WEICON GmbH & Co. KG, Uniseal, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp and Dow among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicles adhesives market due to largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world, rising automotive sector and increasing population in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in electric vehicles adhesives market due to increasing growth in the production of vehicles along with rising investments in EV manufacturing and growing production of batteries and EVs in the region.

Global Electric Vehicles Adhesives Market Scope and Segments

Electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented on the basis of form, resin, application, vehicle type and substrate. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on form, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into liquid, film & tape and others.

• Based on resin, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, acrylic, and others.

• On the basis of application, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into powertrain system, exterior, and interior.

• On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicles adhesives market is segmented into electric car, electric bus, electric truck and electric bike.

• The electric vehicles adhesives market is also segmented on the basis of substrate into polymer, composite and metals.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

