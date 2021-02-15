Business
Dye Sublimate Apparel Market: Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments 2020-2030
Global Dye Sublimate Apparel Market – Introduction
- Sublimating apparel means modifying existing apparel in the form of t-shirts, shirts, pants, cotton fabric, etc., according to new trends or fashions, using dye. Ink is first printed onto a transfer paper digitally and subsequently the printed image is transferred to a clothing material using heating process. This is referred to as dye sublimation technique. The graphics, colors, and photos are imprinted on the cloth. This printing majorly applies to fabric and rigid materials. Various and unlimited colors are used to dye the attire. The dyes used are permanent and do not fade away or crack after washing. Dye-sublimation printing technique on a specific garment has been gaining popularity due to its high-quality photographic results.
Dye sublimate technique gaining popularity due to high production speed and high- volume systems
- Large volume of clothes are dyed and colored. This high volume of clothes dyed in the market drives the demand for dye sublimate apparel. The new printheads offer faster print speed, along with an automatic circulation system, thus reducing downtime. The reduced amount of time and higher production of printed, photographed garments drives the number of customers wanting to get their clothes dyed at a better quality. People prefer this technique and request for higher volumes of clothes to be imprinted, as the time required to print is considerably less. This rapid pace has enabled vendors to handle multiple types of clothes of different fabrics through their increased store chains. Thus, rise in number of clothes dyed per day is driving the market.
Widespread use of internet, online retailing, and upgraded high-end machines to boost the market at a rapid rate
- Globally, the demand for dye-sublimation work is increasing due to rise of the internet as a sales channel, which is driving the demand for fashion and clothing. Consumers have easy access to the online channel of distribution where they can find multiple print service providers with new software tools. New high-end machines allow same-day printing and next-day delivery to young generation consumers. The new technology has been introduced online, known as digital print platforms, for dye sublimation, in order to boost sales. The same online world allows greater use of big data stores to determine how designs should change over a short span of time. These new technologies introduced online and greater accessibility to new stores, which enable digital photo printing, have driven sales considerably.
Asia Pacific to be the dominant region of the global dye sublimate apparel market
- In terms of geography, the global dye sublimate apparel market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for new trends and comfortable decorative apparel. This trend is driven by a rise in the number of public gatherings, outdoor exhibitions, and concerts in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. These factors are projected to boost the sales of dye sublimate apparel in the near future.
