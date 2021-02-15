Drone Batteries Market Analysis, Share by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Global Drone Batteries Market: Snapshot

Rising adoption of drones across numerous industry verticals is foreseen to help in rapid expansion of the global drone batteries market between 2020 and 2030. Presently, there are three drone battery types available in the market, namely, NiCad drone batteries, NiMH drone batteries, and LiPo drone batteries.

TMR’s upcoming research report on the global drone batteries market gives in-depth analysis of diverse factors shaping the market growth. Moving forward, the report sheds light on several historical and present trends together with the impact of these trends on overall market growth. In addition to this, the study offers reliable forecasts on upcoming trends in the market for drone batteries. Thus, the report works as a helpful guide to gain knowledge on the drone batteries market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The present assessment offers key insights on the global drone batteries market in the form of different segments such as battery type, price range, capacity, and region. Depending on capacity, the market for drone batteries is classified into below 5,000 mAh, 5,000–10,000 mAh, and above 10,000 mAh.

Global Drone Batteries Market: Growth Dynamics

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are focused on safeguarding their borders. As a result, they are increasing cash inflow toward advancement of their defense and military systems. Therefore, there is remarkable growth in acceptance of sophisticated technologies such as drones in these security systems. Thus, increased adoption of drones across the defense and military industries is likely to boost fabulous sales opportunities in the global drone batteries market in the years to come. This aside, the market for drone batteries is projected to gather lucrative opportunities on the back of rising adoption of drones across diverse commercial sectors in the globe.

The prices of drones are decreasing at considerable pace from past few years. This scenario is resulting into increased adoption of drones for a wide range of applications such as real-time monitoring, precision farming, and aerial imaging. This situation is creating promising demand for drones, and thereby expected to fuel the sales of the global drone batteries market throughout the assessment period 2020–2030.

Global Drone Batteries Market: Competitive Analysis

The nature of global drone batteries market seems to be moderately fragmented. Existence of many global and local players connotes that the competitive landscape of the market for drone batteries is extremely intense. Vendors working in this market are using diverse strategies to gain the leading position. Some of the key strategies by market players include mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Apart from this, the industry leaders are growing investment in research and development activities in order to advance the quality of products they offer.

The list of key players in the global drone batteries market includes:

TATTU

GensAce

ProFlight

DJI

Parrot

Ryze Tech

Yuneec

PowerVision

Global Drone Batteries Market: Regional Assessment

In terms of region, the global drone batteries market is spread across many regions including Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, China, SEA, and others in Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all regions, Asia Pacific including China and Japan is projected to offer lucrative avenues for vendors working in the market for drone batteries. This growth is on the grounds of presence of sturdy semiconductor products and components market in the region.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

