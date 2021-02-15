Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Competitive Dynamics 2021 By Manufacturing by Recent Trends, Revenue & Sustainable Growth Strategy Over 2027 EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc

A new market report by Data Bridge Market Research on the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. An Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing public awareness and increasing amount of companies delivering direct-to-consumer genetic testing is expected to drive the market growth.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing are those tests which are promoted straight to customers through different modes such as advertisements, television or internet. Customers send their DNA samples to the company so they can run vital tests and prepare the customers report accordingly which could be available on the secure website or in written format. Direct-to-consumer genetic analysis offers people with easy access to their genetic facts and figures without needing any health insurance company or healthcare provider.

Market Drivers

High ageing population and growing prevalence of genetic diseases will boost this market growth

Growing customer awareness about the DTC genetic testing acts as a market driver

Tests are effortlessly accessible to the customers around the world; this factor acts as a major market driver

Usage of DTC in genetic testing helps in the early disease detection and identification of genetic disorder which augments the demand of this market

Market Restraints

High charges of DTC genetic testing kits can hamper the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Scientific, technical and clinical issues along with fidelity to facts and truth-in-advertising can also act as restraining factor for the growth of this market

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Segmentation:

The global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Service

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal

Newborn Screening

Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

By Test type

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

By Technology

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

By Product type

Ancestry

Health and Wellness

Entertainment

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, MyHeritage Ltd. pronounce the launch of the MyHeritage DNA Health + Ancestry test, which gives new scopes of genetic awareness to enhance the life, enlighten the health further assists in leading a better life. It will also help the company to strengthen their genetic testing, clinical trial, and consulting capabilities in the areas of R&D providing accurate information about their genes

In October 2018, 23andme, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for de novo technology, which is being operated in pharmacogenetics tests. Representing how consumers’ genetics may impact the way they break down certain medications. This approval will permit the company to introduce innovative and advanced products, thereby fostering company’s growth

Competitive Landscape and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share Analysis

Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the crucial companies working in global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market are: EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abacus Diagnostica Oy among others.

Regional Analysis Covered in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

