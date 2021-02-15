Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – ForgeRock, GB Group, IDEMIA, ImageWare Systems, Jumio, NEC, SAMSUNG, Telus, Tessi, Thales

Digital Identity Solutions Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Digital Identity Solutions market.

The increase in risks of cyberattacks has increased the inclination of business parties electing for on-premises due to its high security. These factors are expected to help propel the global digital identity solutions market growth. Moreover, the effortless installation of on-premises and affordable prices help increase the demand for digital identity solutions.

The increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, an increase in identity and authentication frauds, and rising focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the digital identity solution market. Additionally, the growing awareness about identity and authentication-related frauds is one of the significant factors which is anticipating to increase the integration of digital identity solutions.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ForgeRock

GB Group plc

IDEMIA

ImageWare Systems, Inc

Jumio

NEC

SAMSUNG SDS

Telus

Tessi

Thales Group

The “Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Identity Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Identity Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Identity Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital identity solution market is segmented on the basis of solutions, authentication type, deployment mode, organization size, verticals. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as biometrics, non-biometrics. On the basis of authentication type, the market is segmented as single-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail and ecommerce, government and defense, healthcare, information technology and telecom, energy and utility, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Identity Solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Identity Solutions Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Identity Solutions market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Identity Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

