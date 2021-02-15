Declining Cost of Genetic Testing Driving Huntington’s Disease Genetic Testing Market

The global Huntington’s disease (HD) genetic testing market is predicted to generate a revenue of $28.3 million by 2030, increasing from $20.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence. The presence of a large middle-aged population, reducing costs of genetic tests, initiatives taken by private and public organizations for raising awareness regarding HD, and reducing costs of genetic tests are leading to the growth of the market.

When the patient gender segment is taken into consideration, the market is bifurcated into female and male, between which, the male division accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2019). The division is further expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The prevalence of HD among males is higher than that among females. In fact, the prevalence of various genetic diseases is higher in the male population, thereby leading to higher need for genetic testing.

The presence of a huge middle-aged population is also a key driving factor of the Huntington’s disease genetic testing market. As per the World Bank, the population between the ages of 15 and 64 was 4.5 billion in 2010 and reached 5.0 billion in 2010, globally. Symptoms of HD generally starts showing between the ages of 30 and 50. Ascribed to this, the high number of middle-aged people is resulting in the growth of the market.

In conclusion, the market is growing due to the reduction in the cost of genetic testing, wide middle-aged population, and high prevalence of HD.

