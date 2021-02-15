Data Center Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2031

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the data center market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Data Center Market: Segmentation

The global data center market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Component

Hardware Data Center Power Systems Data Center Racks Data Center Servers Data Center Networking Devices Others

Software

Service Professional Services Integration & Implementation Consulting Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Data Center Size

Small Data Center

Mid-Sized Data Center

Large Data Center

Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the data center market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the data center market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to data center market and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the data center market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The data center market report provides key market trends and key features that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04– Data Center Hardware -Pricing Analysis

The section provides information regarding the pricing of hardware components of data center.

Chapter 05– Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

The section provides information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on data center market

Chapter 06– Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the data center market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 07-Global Data Center Market Demand (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the data center market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical data center market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021–2031).

Chapter 08-Global Data Center Market Demand (in Volume in Units) Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the data center market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical data center market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021–2031).

Chapter 09– Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the data center market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the data center market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 10 – Global Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Component

Based on Component, the data center market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into data center power systems, data center racks, data center servers, data center networking devices, others. Furthermore, the service segment is sub-segmented into professional and managed services. The professional service segment is further segments on the basis of integration & implementation, consulting, and support & maintenance. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the data center market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 11– Global Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Data Center Size

Based on Data Center Size, the data center market is segmented into small data center, mid-sized data center, and large data center. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the data center market and market attractiveness analysis based on data center size.

Chapter 12 – Global Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Industry

This chapter provides various details about the data center market based on industry, and has been classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 13 – Global Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Region

This chapter explains how the data center market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America data center market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on application, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15– Latin America Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the data center market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

Important growth prospects of the data center market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the data center market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter highlights the growth of the data center market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the data center market in the South Asia & Pacific region.

Chapter 19 – MEA Data Center Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter provides information about how the data center market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Chapter 20 –Key Countries Analysis

This chapter provides information about key countries analysis on data center market. The chapter provides information regarding incremental opportunity share.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the data center market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are IBM Corporation, Cisco System, Inc., HPE, Dell Technologies, Hitachi Ltd, NTT Communications, Schneider Electric, Comarch SA, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and others

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the data center market report.

Chapter 23-Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the data center market.

